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How to Watch USMNT vs. Chile on TV, Live Stream

These two nations meet for the first time since 2019 at Energizer Park in St. Louis on Tuesday.
James Cormack|
The USMNT started its September-October slate with a convincing victory over Peru.
The USMNT started its September-October slate with a convincing victory over Peru. | Mark Thorstenson/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The USMNT proved at the World Cup that it can defy stiffer challenges than Peru, but its victory at the weekend was nonetheless a statement of intent from Mauricio Pochettino’s youth-laden outfit.

There were 11 debutants in Orlando, including 17-year-old Cavan Sullivan, as Pochettino pivoted to the future at the very start of the 2030 World Cup cycle. His team ran out 4–1 victors against the plucky but talent-bereft Peruvians, who are in the midst of a major regeneration after missing out on back-to-back World Cups.

Up next is a Chile team no longer spearheaded by Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sánchez. The two-time Copa América winner in the 2010s slipped to as low as 57th in FIFA’s world rankings last year and has only slightly recovered to 49th ahead of Tuesday’s fixture.

So, this may be another chance for the USMNT’s bright young stars to impress alongside Pochettino’s experienced heads.

Here’s how to watch the action unfold.

What Time Does USMNT vs. Chile Kick Off?

  • Location: St. Louis, Missouri
  • Stadium: Energizer Park
  • Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29
  • Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

How to Watch USMNT vs. Chile on TV, Live Stream

Fans in the United States can access English and Spanish broadcasts of Tuesday’s match. The English broadcasts are offered by TNT, fuboTV and HBO Max, with Spanish commentary available on Telemundo, Universo and NBC Peacock.

In Mexico, the game will be broadcast on ESPN4 and Disney+ Premium. There are no streams available in either Canada or the United Kingdom.

In Chile, Mega will televise Tuesday’s friendly.

Country

Language

Broadcaster(s)

United States

English

fuboTV, TNT, HBO Max

United States

Spanish

Telemundo, Universo, and NBC Peacock.

Mexico

Spanish

Disney+ Premium Mexico, ESPN4 Mexico

Chile

Spanish

Mega

What’s Next for the USMNT?

Christian Pulisic
The USMNT will soon face off against its neighbours. | Ethan Miller/USSF/Getty Images

The USMNT is only halfway through its busy September-October international window, with two more fixtures arriving after the duels against Peru and Chile.

Pochettino’s players are readying themselves for a pair of matches against their neighbors, first taking on bitter rival Mexico on Oct. 3 in Glendale, Arizona. The extended break concludes on Oct. 6 against Canada in St. Paul, Minn. Jesse Marsch’s Canadian team is buoyant after its record World Cup run in the summer.

There’s competitive action on the horizon for the USMNT, too. In November, it will play the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, hoping to qualify for the semifinals and finals, played in March 2027.

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James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.

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