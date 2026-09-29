USMNT vs. Chile—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The U.S. men’s national team will be feeling confident heading into Energizer Park on Tuesday night for its clash with Chile.

The Stars and Stripes enjoyed a thrilling 4–1 victory over Peru on Saturday, an affair that saw several fresh faces dazzle in their senior debuts.

There is a refreshed energy about the USMNT in the wake of its fairytale run on home soil in the 2026 World Cup, perhaps fueled not just by the excitement of that global affair, but also by the eight teenagers who have joined the squad and the several World Cup stars stepping into new roles as veterans.

Whatever the cause, manager Mauricio Pochettino will be eager to harness more of it in the St. Louis battle, coming against a more talented South American foe.

Meanwhile, Chile enters the fall friendly eager to forget. La Roja were bested by Canada 1–0 at BMO Field over the weekend, hobbling to the end of the match with just nine players. Two players were flashed red cards, including Chile’s captain and star defender, Gabriel Suazo, who will now be forced to sit out of the clash with the U.S.

USMNT vs. Chile Score Prediction

USMNT Youth Continue to Shine

The American kids couldn’t be tamed. | Alex Menendez/USSF/Getty Images

Chile—a nation the U.S. has actually not beaten since 2000—will present a greater challenge to the hosts than Peru, but the American kids proved they are ready to rise to the occasion.

11 players made their debuts over the weekend, including all eight teenagers, three of whom cracked into the starting lineup. All looked like seasoned veterans, taking no time to adapt to the high-tempo and dangerous attacking sequences that Pochettino first set in place at the World Cup this summer. In fact, all four goals had contributions from newcomers.

Nobody danced around the final third more than 17-year-old Cavan Sullivan, who created two big chances and wreaked havoc down the right flank as the youngest debutant since 16-year-old Freddy Adu in 2006.

Now that the youngsters have gotten their feet wet, Pochettino will hold no breath giving them another run at success. In fact, he will feel confident in their ability to carry out another victory, especially with a supporting cast of World Cup stars to rely on.

Balance of Old and New: Pochettino employed a balance of veterans and first-timers on the pitch Saturday, and the chemistry was there. The newcomers easily matched the pace and rhythm of the World Cup players and even honed those skills in certain instances. It appears the manager has a formula for the future of the program, and he will be inclined to employ it against Chile.

Pochettino employed a balance of veterans and first-timers on the pitch Saturday, and the chemistry was there. The newcomers easily matched the pace and rhythm of the World Cup players and even honed those skills in certain instances. It appears the manager has a formula for the future of the program, and he will be inclined to employ it against Chile. High Confidence: While Chile laments its third loss in the last four games as well as losing two of its best players for Tuesday’s battle, the USMNT has high confidence, deriving not only from the emphatic win but also from the several strong debuts that were made.

While Chile laments its third loss in the last four games as well as losing two of its best players for Tuesday’s battle, the USMNT has high confidence, deriving not only from the emphatic win but also from the several strong debuts that were made. World Cup Factor: No. 52-globally ranked Chile failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, finishing last in the Conmebol qualifying table last year. Meanwhile, the No. 16 USMNT advanced to the tournament’s round of 16 and are still riding high on the energies of the home crowds they played for all across the U.S.

Score Prediction: USMNT 3–1 Chile

Mauricio Pochettino could be equally experimental on Tuesday. | FotMob.

After employing both World Cup starter Matt Freese and first-timer Diego Kochen between the sticks on Saturday, Pochettino could opt for a fresh face in the net against Chile. 25-year-old Brian Schwake is considered a challenger to Freese for the consistent starting position and could make his debut on Tuesday.

USMNT defensive stalwart Chris Richards did not dress for Saturday’s outing, likely due to the fact that he only arrived to the international camp on Wednesday. He is nonetheless now fully fit and rested and should be expected in the starting lineup. Pochettino may opt to pair him with 18-year-old Neil Pierre, a towering 6'5" defender and also somewhat of a goalscorer, who is touted to be the successor to 38-year-old captain Tim Ream on the backline.

On the right side of midfield, Sullivan could be given another start, considering the success he found over the weekend. The opposite flank could be manned by Cole Campbell, who also did not dress on Saturday and will be eager to make his debut. The 20-year-old natural left winger has gained a lot of experience in Europe as a regular starter for SV Elversberg in the German Bundesliga.

Leading the line could be striker Julian Hall, who had an especially productive debut against Peru. The 18-year-old New York Red Bull star scored the USMNT’s third goal of the night, before assisting the fourth in the 90th minute. He achieved all of that in less than 30 minutes off the bench, and Pochettino could be poised to reward him with more time.

Pochettino made 10 substitutions on Saturday, permitted via a pre-arranged agreement with Peru. He is expected to make similar lineup overhauls on Tuesday.

USMNT predicted lineup vs. Chile (4-2-3-1): Schwake; Dest, Richards, Pierre, A. Robinson; Berhalter, Musah; Sullivan, Reyna, C. Campbell; Hall

Chile Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT

Chile has big holes to fill. | FotMob.

Interim manager Nicolás Córdova has some big changes to make to Chile’s lineup, after both starting right winger Lucas Cepeda and left fullback Suazo were flashed red cards. The bigger blow to Chile’s lineup is the Sevilla defender, who was sent off after a second yellow card. He has become a stalwart on the backline for the South American team and was captaining the squad over the weekend. In a team of many young players, the 29-year-old is a necessary veteran leader.

23-year-old Marcelo Morales may be tasked with replacing Suazo, but whether or not the Universidad de Chile player can handle the silky moves of Sullivan remains to be seen.

Cepeda could be replaced by Dinamo Moscow winger Maximiliano Gutiérrez. The 22-year-old came off the bench in the second half against Canada, generating two chances for a desperate Chilean side.

Chile predicted lineup vs. USMNT (4-3-3): Vigouroux; Faúndez, Villagra, Román, Morales; Pérez, Pizarro, Núñez; Gutiérrez, Tapia, Osorio

What Time Does USMNT vs. Chile Kick Off?

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Stadium: Energizer Park, St. Louis

Energizer Park, St. Louis Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29

Tuesday, Sept. 29 Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT

How to Watch USMNT vs. Chile on TV, Live Stream

Country Language Broadcaster(s) United States English fubo TV, Peacock, Sling, TNT, HBO Max United States Spanish Telemundo, Universo