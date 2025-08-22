SI

How to Watch West Ham vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

Chelsea have an unconvincing record on their travels against London rivals West Ham United.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Graham Potter will lock horns with Enzo Maresca.
Graham Potter will lock horns with Enzo Maresca. / Stu Forster|Richard Pelham//Getty Images

West Ham United are Chelsea’s second opponents of the Premier League season as the Blues search for their first victory of the term.

Chelsea were expected to get off to a winning start in their home battle with Crystal Palace last weekend but were instead held to a goalless draw by last season’s FA Cup winners. Their attack struggled to penetrate a well-organised defensive unit in what was an ultimately underwhelming beginning to the new campaign.

The Blues must respond with victory against West Ham United, who were themselves left disappointed by the outcome of their league opener. They unravelled during the second half of their 3–0 defeat to newly-promoted Sunderland last weekend, piling even more pressure on ex-Chelsea manager Graham Potter.

Chelsea should exacerbate his issues but the London Stadium hasn’t always been a happy hunting ground for the Blues. They have won just three of their visits to the arena since West Ham’s move from Upton Park, losing two of their last four battles.

Friday night’s clash promises to serve up drama between two London adversaries and here’s how you can tune into the action live.

What Time Does West Ham vs. Chelsea Kick Off?

  • Location: London, England
  • Venue: London Stadium
  • Date: Friday, August 22
  • Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT
  • Referee: Michael Oliver
  • VAR: Jarred Gillett

How to Watch West Ham vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

Country

Channel

United States

fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV

Canada

DAZN, fubo TV, Fubo Sports Network, Amazon Prime Video

Mexico

Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for West Ham and Chelsea?

West Ham have just two more fixtures before the first international break of the new season, including a Carabao Cup second round match at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday evening. Their next Premier League game sees them travel to Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea have the luxury of missing out on the Carabao Cup second round due to their qualification for the Champions League, meaning they will only face Fulham in the Premier League before the international period.

READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer