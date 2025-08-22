How to Watch West Ham vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream
West Ham United are Chelsea’s second opponents of the Premier League season as the Blues search for their first victory of the term.
Chelsea were expected to get off to a winning start in their home battle with Crystal Palace last weekend but were instead held to a goalless draw by last season’s FA Cup winners. Their attack struggled to penetrate a well-organised defensive unit in what was an ultimately underwhelming beginning to the new campaign.
The Blues must respond with victory against West Ham United, who were themselves left disappointed by the outcome of their league opener. They unravelled during the second half of their 3–0 defeat to newly-promoted Sunderland last weekend, piling even more pressure on ex-Chelsea manager Graham Potter.
Chelsea should exacerbate his issues but the London Stadium hasn’t always been a happy hunting ground for the Blues. They have won just three of their visits to the arena since West Ham’s move from Upton Park, losing two of their last four battles.
Friday night’s clash promises to serve up drama between two London adversaries and here’s how you can tune into the action live.
What Time Does West Ham vs. Chelsea Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Venue: London Stadium
- Date: Friday, August 22
- Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT
- Referee: Michael Oliver
- VAR: Jarred Gillett
How to Watch West Ham vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream
Country
Channel
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN, fubo TV, Fubo Sports Network, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for West Ham and Chelsea?
West Ham have just two more fixtures before the first international break of the new season, including a Carabao Cup second round match at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday evening. Their next Premier League game sees them travel to Nottingham Forest.
Chelsea have the luxury of missing out on the Carabao Cup second round due to their qualification for the Champions League, meaning they will only face Fulham in the Premier League before the international period.
