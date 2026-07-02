How World Cup Referee Salaries Compare to Premier League, MLS, La Liga

Just like players dream of representing their country at the World Cup, referees share the ambition of taking to the field at soccer‘s most prestigious tournament.

There are 52 referees from across the globe in North America for this summer’s tournament, determined to come away from the competition with their reputations enhanced, dreams fulfilled and, perhaps most crucially, their bank balances significantly boosted.

Refereeing is no volunteer gig, with the world’s leading officials being paid handsomely for overseeing matches at the elite level. While paychecks still pale in comparison to those pocketed by the players they are officiating, there remains plenty of money on offer to the best referees in the business.

Here’s a breakdown of how much officials will make for appearing at the 2026 World Cup.

How Much Do World Cup Referees Earn?

Clément Turpin is one of the game’s most respected referees. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

The Times have revealed that referees at this summer’s tournament can earn up to $100,000 and will even be paid sizable bonuses for officiating matches in the latter stages of the competition. Obviously, the maximum amount on offer will be earned by the as-yet-unknown official who takes charge of the final.

That marks a significant pay rise from the 2014 World Cup, during which referees earned approximately half of what’s offer in this year.

The majority of referees at the 2026 World Cup hail from UEFA, although last season’s Champions League final referee Daniel Siebert of Germany has been curiously overlooked. Just under 29% are European.

Meanwhile, there are nine referees from Concacaf, with Tori Penso and Ismail Elfath both from the United States. César Arturo Ramos and Katia Itzel García come from Mexico, while Drew Fischer is the only Canadian referee in use.

Referee Salaries in Premier League, MLS, La Liga

Anthony Taylor (right) is one of two Premier League referees at the World Cup. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The World Cup provides a bumper pay day for officials from across the world given the amount they can pocket over such a short period of time.

In the Premier League, for example, referees earn between $227,000 and $240,000 during a single campaign, but that’s across an entire nine months, as opposed to just five weeks for the World Cup. Anthony Taylor and Michael Oliver are the Premier League representatives at the tournament, alongside Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Jarred Gillett.

As of 2024, data provided by The Athletic, La Liga referees are paid a fixed annual salary of approximately $157,000, but also receive roughly an added $5,375 per match and another $29,000 for their image rights.

Back in March 2024, The Athletic revealed that Major League Soccer referees are paid on a sliding scale based on experience following an agreement reached between the Professional Soccer Referees Association and the league itself.

MLS officials take home a salary ranging from around $89,000 at its lowest for those serving a probationary period to approximately $176,000 for referees with experience of overseeing in excess of 300 matches.

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