How Wrexham's Record Finances Compare to Their Rivals

The latest set of Wrexham’s financial results have been released, showing how the club compared with that of their domestic rivals over the last season.

The Red Dragons finished second in League One during the 2024–25 season as they secured promotion to the EFL Championship for the first time since 1982.

Wrexham can't escape the fact that they have spent more money than most of their divisional rivals during that period of time, though the figures prove that their model is a lot more sustainable than many of their opponents.

With record revenues, record turnover and record sponsorship come record transfer fees paid, record wage costs and the biggest financial loss in the club's history. Here is everything you need to know about those numbers and how they compare to the rest of the pack.

How Wrexham’s Finances Compare to Rivals

Wrexham Key Financial Figures 2024–25 (finished 2nd in League One) Turnover $45.05 million Sponsorship Income $23.46 million Retail Income $6.84 million Matchday Income $8.06 million Broadcast Income $4.60 million Wages Costs $26.99 million Losses $20.09 million

Every club that competed in League One during the 2024–25 season has now published its financial results.

Wrexham boasted the second-highest revenue during their promotion campaign, with a staggering $45.05 million (£33.3 million). The average for a Championship side was $16.91 million (£12.5 million), though even that figure was skewed by Wrexham and Birmingham City, who recorded $49.31 million (£36.45 million) in revenue.

The highest cost for League One clubs is wages, and Wrexham also posted the second-highest costs for last season, as they paid $26.97 million (£19.94 million) across the year. Birmingham were well clear at the top, paying almost double Wrexham's figure with yearly wages of $52.63 million (£38.91 million). Shrewsbury spent just $7.24 million (£5.35 million) as they were relegated to League Two.

The financial results showed that, on average, a League One club spent 102% of its revenue on player wages. Huddersfield Town led the way with 159% of their revenue spent on wages, while Charlton Athletic (141%), Wigan Athletic (136%) and Birmingham City (107%) were among the nine clubs that spent more than they generated on player wages alone.

Wrexham might have possessed the second-highest wage bill, but it was just 60% of their overall revenue for the same period of time. This is their secret weapon when it comes to continued growth because their high earnings give them so much freedom to reinvest in their playing squad.

What About the Other Financial Figures

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Although the North Wales club posted a loss of $20.09 million (£14.85 million), they remain comfortably inside financial regulations, which allow a Championship club to lose $56.14 million (£41.5 million) over a rolling three-year period. That figure currently stands at $23.74 million (£17.55 million) and would allow a further loss of $32.47 million (£24 million) this season.

Of course, the club would rather that isn't the case. While there is an acceptance that promotions cost a lot of money, there is optimism over the fact that sponsorship has increased from $5.41 million (£4 million) to $23.46 million (£17.34 million), with even greater figures to come now that the club is a division higher.

Wrexham can also count on a huge matchday revenue increase when their new Kop Stand is finished early next year, which will add a further 7,500 supporters to the stadium's capacity. The club spent $650,000 (£480,000) to purchase land for the stadium development project, and also received a $23.47 million (£17.35 million) Government grant in 2023 to help fund the costs.

The total cost of the Kop Stand project is $93.74 million (£69.3 million), though that figure is exempt from Profit and Sustainability Rules, alongside investments in women's football and youth development, as the governing bodies wish to encourage such healthy investments.

Even if the club does not achieve promotion to the Premier League this season, they have the finances to keep going until they do.

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