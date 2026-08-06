How Yan Diomande Went From Florida Academy to Real Madrid in 18 Months

In the world of soccer, there are rapid rises and then there are rapid rises. For Yan Diomande, who has gone from making his professional debut for Leganés at the Bernabéu to signing for Real Madrid in a nine-figure transfer in little over a year, the ascent feels like it’s happened at light speed.

The 19-year-old has completed a move to Madrid from RB Leipzig for around €140 million ($161.6 million), as the marquee signing of the club’s summer rebuild under José Mourinho and the most expensive African player in history.

Prior to Madrid winning the race for his signature, Diomande had become the most coveted young player on the planet, wanted by Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool among others for his lightning-quick, two-footed dribbling off either flank and constant goal threat.

In his one season in Germany, the teenage Diomande bagged 20 goal contributions in the Bundesliga and was named the league’s Rookie of the Year.

Made in Abidjan and Florida

Yan Diomande took an unusual route to the top. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Diomande’s path to Madrid is as unusual as it is quick.

As a child, he would play barefoot on the streets of Abidjan wearing a fake jersey, with “Ronaldo 7” scribbled on the back in black marker. It’s an origin story ripe for marketing and PR executives.

Yet, Diomande’s journey did not follow the typical wonderkid route from West Africa to a major European academy. Eighteen months ago, the young winger had still yet to make to his professional debut, while as recently as November 2024 he was still playing soccer for DME Academy—a private sports club in Daytona Beach, Florida, whose notable alumni counts far more basketball players than soccer stars.

It was DME’s reputation for helping to develop African talent that convinced Diomande’s family to send their son across the Atlantic from Côte d’Ivoire’s capital at the age of 15 to a country whose language he did not speak.

Director of soccer at the academy Todd Eason told World Soccer magazine of the young recruit: “When Dio got here, I was like, ‘holy cow this kid is much better than anyone I’ve seen,’” describing him as having an “unbelievable IQ for the game of football.”

Despite his obvious raw ability, Diomande‘s time at DME did not lead to offers to join MLS franchises, while trials to various European sides did not work out either. One fan site report from October 2023 notes how trialist Diomande had featured for Rangers B team in a friendly against Monaco, and the young hopeful “might be worth keeping an eye on in the future.”

Diomande recalled his experiences with The Players’ Tribune in a heart-wrenching letter to his late sister Roxane, writing: “Remember when they took me on trial at Bournemouth? At Chelsea, Rangers, Olympiacos, Crystal Palace? Eze and Olise even came up to me after one training and said, ‘Yo kid, you’re really good.’ But they still didn’t sign me.

“Even the B teams in the MLS didn’t want me. I didn’t even know why. They never gave me a reason. The adults handled everything. They just kept taking me all around Europe, and everybody kept saying no.”

The young winger credits Roxane, who passed away when she was 15 years old, for helping him stay positive and keeping him going when times were tough. He dedicates every goal he scores to Roxane.

Madrid Move Provides Catalyst

Diomande joined Spanish club Leganés in 2024. | Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

As frustration mounted, Diomande’s talent remained clear.

“As he went on all these trials, I started realising there’s something bigger here,” Easton is quoted as saying.

Ultimately it was Spanish club Leganés—based in south-west Madrid some 12 miles from the Bernabéu—who benefited from others’ lack of interest, signing the young forward on a permanent deal when he turned 18 in late 2024.

General manager Martín Ortega told MARCA that his club had been monitoring Diomande in the Côte d’Ivoire prior to his move to the U.S. and jumped at the chance to do a deal. He recalled how manager Borja Jiménez watched the youngster dominate a friendly match between the first and youth team in training and immediately declared that the teenager he was never going back to the reserves.

Leganés pocketed €20 million ($23 million) from his sale to Leipzig six months later in the summer of 2025, an incredible return after just 10 professional appearances—the first of which, famously, came off the bench at the Bernabéu with Diomande swapping shirts with future teammate Kylian Mbappé at full time.

Manager Jiménez said of Diomande’s debut: “We brought him on in the 80th minute or so. We were convinced from the start that he was different. His first action was a change of pace in the box to Valverde, which led to the possible penalty that wasn’t given. And from then on, Yan’s story practically wrote itself.”

‘Zero Chill’

A recent ad with sponsor New Balance shows Diomande lounging in front of a banner with the words: “Becoming a fast footballer can’t be rushed.”

But, after initially struggling to find anyone to take him on, Diomande has wasted no time in taking the game by storm.

As Diomande himself put it in his article for The Players’ Tribune: “I always have to overdo everything. I have zero chill.”

He scored his first goal for Leipzig in August after his move, while a first senior hat trick in a 6-0 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt came in December—making him the second-youngest player in Bundesliga history to score three in a match.

Only Lamine Yamal completed more take-ons than the youngster’s 118 in Europe’s top five leagues in 2025–26. He was clocked as the Bundesliga’s fifth-fastest player last season. No player won more duels. By the time, he was appearing at the 2026 World Cup back in North America this summer, a blockbuster move felt not likely but inevitable.

As Jiménez put it, Diomande’s story was writing itself.

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