Incredible Stat Suggests Real Madrid May Have Been Too Hasty With Xabi Alonso

Tuesday night’s 2–1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals first leg means Alvaro Arbeloa now has six defeats as Real Madrid head coach in just 19 matches.

The loss against the German heavyweights also marked Madrid’s first consecutive defeats under Arbeloa.

Defensive sloppiness and an in-form Manuel Neuer ultimately cost Madrid at the Bernabéu. However, Kylian Mbappe’s second half goal will give Los Blancos hope of the possibility of yet another spectacular European night when they go to Munich for the return leg next week.

Speaking in his post-match press conference Arbeloa told those who don’t believe in the remontada to “stay in Madrid.” However, amid the outward positivity there is concern.

With Champions League hopes hanging in the balance, and Madrid seven points adrift of Barcelona in La Liga, there is a very real chance that Los Blancos could end the season trophyless—a reality not seen since the 2020–21 campaign.

Arbeloa Overtakes Alonso for Number of Defeats

Another miserable night for Álvaro Arbeloa. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

With Tuesday night’s loss, Arbeloa has now overtaken the number of defeats suffered by previous head coach Xabi Alonso this season—in nine games fewer.

Alonso presided over 28 matches as Madrid boss in 2025–26, losing five, before leaving by supposed “mutual consent” on Jan. 12, the day after a 3–2 defeat to Barcelona in the Supercopa final.

Prior to that, Alonso oversaw losses against Liverpool and Manchester City in the Champions League group phase, as well as league reverses to Celta Vigo and Atlético Madrid. It should be noted that Alonso did also lose to Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup, which was technically part of the previous season.

Arbeloa, who was promoted from coaching the B team in January in order to steady the ship after Alonso departure, may have enjoyed a better working relationship with some of the team’s key stars but has struggled to improve Madrid’s on-field fortunes.

Uninspiring defeats to Osasuna, Getafe and Mallorca have left Los Blancos three points further adrift in La Liga than they were under Alonso, while Tuesday’s performance laid bare the roster’s defensive shortcomings in particular.

Why Didn’t Xabi Alonso Get More Time?

There was no love lost between Vinicius Junior (left) and Xabi Alonso. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Whether Alonso would’ve been a success at the Bernabéu given more time remains to be seen.

The 44-year-old former midfielder arrived as Europe’s most coveted young coach last year, amid interest from Bayern Munich and Liverpool, following his heroics at Bayer Leverkusen.

His spell started strongly with seven consecutive league victories, before the 5–2 defeat to rivals Atlético in September. However, despite an overall win percentage north of 70, Alonso’s style of soccer stuttered towards the end of the calendar year—he recorded just two wins in eight games in all competitions between Nov. 4 and Dec. 10.

Meanwhile, high-profile stars failed to buy into his brand of high-pressing that defined his Leverkusen team and the dressing room became toxic.

Vinicius Jr was the biggest example, with the 25-year-old recently admitting he found it “difficult” to work under Alonso.

The Brazil forward even threatened to leave the club amid his dispute with the head coach, infamously responding angrily to his substitution during the Clasico win over Barcelona in October.

“I’m leaving the team,” he was caught saying as he headed straight to the dressing room.

The superstar, who won The Best FIFA award in 2024 and is currently on a reported $21 million (€18 million) a year, has since assured fans his contract renewal will get done, amid a better working connection with Arbeloa.

Despite his time in Madrid Alonso’s stock as a coach remains high and he has since been linked with a return to Liverpool, where he spent five years as a player.

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