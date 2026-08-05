Another ‘Inevitable Exit’ at Man Utd Sets the Stage for Further Transfer Business

Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayındır is reportedly headed to La Liga, where he will represent Celta Vigo on loan for the 2026–27 season.

Bayındır, who made the leap from Fenerbahçe to Old Trafford in September 2023, never found his footing with the Red Devils. After largely serving as André Onana’s backup, he then was pushed to the side for Senne Lammens, making just 17 total appearances in the last three seasons.

His exit felt like a forgone conclusion, especially once United signed veteran goalkeeper Karl Darlow from Leeds United this summer. Bayındır now will try to revive his career in Spain.

The Athletic report the Turkish goalkeeper is going out on a season-long loan with Celta Vigo. The deal includes an option to buy worth nearly €4 million (£3.4 million, $4.6 million), just €1 million less than the 28-year-old’s transfer fee three years ago.

The Spanish outfit will reportedly inherit Bayındır’s salary and also shell out bonuses to United if performance clauses are hit.

Michael Carrick Leading Goalkeeper Exodus at United

Altay Bayındır was too inconsistent to keep hold of the starting job at Man Utd. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Bayındır’s expected transfer comes in tandem with Radek Vitek’s impending departure. The 22-year-old, who won Bristol City’s Player of the Year award for his impressive loan stint with the EFL Championship side last season, is in search of more permanent minutes and Middlesbrough came knocking.

The Athletic report United agreed to sell Vitek to Middlesbrough for an initial £7 million ($9.4 million), with the deal potentially climbing to £14 million ($18.9 million) if all bonuses are met.

The agreement also includes up to a 35% sell-on clause for United, as well as a buy-back option and matching rights.

Joining Vitek and Bayındır in their Old Trafford goodbyes is Onana. The 30-year-old rejoined Trabzonspor on loan after making 40 appearances for the Turkish club last season. Now, he will get to play with Mohamed Salah, who is starting the next chapter of his career in Trabzon.

United Clearing Space for New Arrivals

Andrey Santos is one of the new faces at Old Trafford this summer. | Manchester United/Getty Images

Offloading Bayındır’s salary and potentially raking in a fee for his departure is a wise financial decision from United, who are still trying to work through the burden of too many costly, failed transfers from years of bad business.

Cashing in on Vitek helps as well, considering the Red Devils already spent £83 million ($111 million) on just two players this summer: Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

With Champions League soccer back on the calendar next season, Michael Carrick will need more than just a few reinforcements to find success both domestically and in Europe. United are still in the market for another midfielder, as well as a left back.

The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League last season—and that was after a turbulent start under previous boss Ruben Amorim. There is hope unfolding across the red side of Manchester for the first time in quite some time ahead of the 2026–27 season, but the club will need to get more active this summer or else risk falling behind their biggest opponents.

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