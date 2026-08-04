After nine seasons at Liverpool, Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah is reportedly on his way to Türkiye to join Trabzonspor.

Salah has been at the center of transfer speculation all summer after leaving Anfield as a free agent at the end of the 2025–26 season. The 34-year-old was linked with a move to MLS, the Saudi Pro League and Beşiktaş, but another club has seemingly won the race for his signature.

Fabrizio Romano reports Salah inked a two-year deal with Trabzonspor, where he will join former Premier League players André Onana and Stefan Savić in Fatih Tekke’s ranks.

The Turkish outfit also released a statement, confirming transfer negotiations for Salah, who is expected to arrive in Trabzon on Wednesday. “Professional footballer Mohamed Salah, with whom we have begun transfer negotiations, will be at Istanbul Atatürk Airport General Aviation Terminal at 12:00 on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

“The player is scheduled to arrive in Trabzon on the same day in the evening hours. The time and other details regarding the welcome program in Trabzon will be shared with the public through our club's official communication channels during the day.”

Salah’s Unglamorous Destination Comes With Major Perk

Mohamed Salah bid farewell to Anfield in May. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Any destination would have felt like a step down for one of the all-time Premier League greats, especially since the contract extension Salah inked in April 2025 secured his place at Anfield through the 2026–27 campaign. The forward originally had it in his mind he would still be a Liverpool player next season until he confirmed he would not fulfill the deal back in March.

It’s a bit of a whirlwind for Salah to go from making 442 appearances and scoring 257 goals in a red shirt to now competing outside of Europe’s top five leagues. The gap between Liverpool and Trabzonspor is enormous, much like the gap between the Premier League and the Süper Lig.

It would be one thing if Salah joined the league’s reigning champions Galatasaray, but he is headed to Trabzonspor, who finished in third place last season. Therefore, the two-time Premier League winner cannot even compete in the Champions League, a competition he won with Liverpool in 2018–19.

Mohamed Salah won just about every honor there is to win at Liverpool. | Alexander Hassenstein/UEFA/Getty Images

The silver lining, though, is that Trabzonspor has a spot in the Europa League. It might not be the continent’s premier club competition, but it still allows Salah to compete for European silverware, something he would have had to give up had he joined MLS or the Saudi Pro League.

Salah featured in the Europa League during his days at Basel, Fiorentina and Roma. He also represented the Reds in the competition in 2023–24, scoring five goals. The Egyptian has never hoisted the trophy, though, and doing so with Trabzonspor would be a major accomplishment in the twilight of his career.

Salah proved this summer he is still capable of showing up in big moments despite his trying final season at Liverpool, which saw him briefly dropped from the squad following poor performances and a falling out with former boss Arne Slot. The 34-year-old led Egypt to a historic appearance in the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup, and now he is looking to find similar success in what promises to be a head-turning next chapter.

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