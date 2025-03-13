Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Cavalier: Concacaf Champions Cup
Inter Miami travel to Jamaica for their second leg against Cavalier in the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 on Thursday looking to advance.
Cavalier nearly stunned Miami in the first leg, but the Herons eventually emerged victorious. It wasn't their best performance of the season, and they should be much improved in the second. Especially after picking up a crucial win in MLS over Charlotte with 10 men.
The question on everyone's mind remains: will Lionel Messi play? Given the aggregate score, it seems unlikely Messi starts. He could get a run out off the bench to get some minutes into his legs ahead of MLS on the weekend, but given Javier Mascherano's intent to keep Messi healthy this season he won't start.
Here's what Inter Miami's lineup could look like on Thursday.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Cavalier (4-3-3)
GK: Oscar Ustari—Ustari picked up a red card against Charlotte, but is available for the Concacaf Champions Cup.
RB: Ian Fray—Fray ccomes back into the starting lineup in defense.
CB: Gonzalo Lujan—Lujan should start in defense.
CB: Maximiliano Falcon—Allen completes the center back pairing.
LB: Jordi Alba—Jordi Alba has been in fine form to start 2025.
CM: Sergio Busquets—Busquets continues to play the bulk of the minutes in midfield.
CM: Federico Redondo—Redondo appeared off the bench against Charlotte.
CM: Telasco Segovia—Segovia could complete the midfield, either as a central midfielder or more attacking as a 10.
RW: Benjamin Cremaschi—Messi did travel to Jamaica, but it's unlikely he starts.
LW: Tadeo Allende—Allende has arguably been Inter Miami's best player so far this season in all competitions.
ST: Luis Suárez—Suarez continues to lead the line.