Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Pumas: How Will Herons Handle Lionel Messi Absence?
Inter Miami’s action-packed summer continues as they face Liga MX side Pumas looking to book a place in the 2025 Leagues Cup quarterfinals.
A win vs. Atlas in their opening match and a penalty shootout win vs. Necaxa last time out have Inter Miami sitting on five points, good for third in the MLS Leagues Cup table. For the Herons, the situation is simple: win and advance or else be at the mercy of other results in the final matchweek of Phase One.
The Herons were dealt a massive blow with the confirmation that Lionel Messi will miss the match vs. Pumas after suffering an injury against Necaxa. Javier Mascherano now faces the tall task of replacing the Argentine superstar.
Maximiliano Falcón saw his one-match ban overturned and will be available to feature in the heart of defense. Federico Redondo is the favorite to enter the lineup instead of Messi, forming a double pivot with Sergio Busquets, allowing Rodrigo De Paul to play in a more advanced role.
Playing at home, Miami are obligated to win and move on to try and reclaim the Leagues Cup throne they conquered in 2023.
Here’s how Inter Miami could lineup vs. Pumas.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Pumas (4-2-3-1)
GK: Rocco Ríos Novo—Despite conceding three goals in two games, Miami’s third choice goalkeeper has been stellar. His 13 saves in the tournament have the Herons on the brink of advancing.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—Weigandt scored the winner vs. Atlas and continues to be a stable presence on Miami’s right flank.
CB: Maximiliano Falcón—Having avoided a suspension, Falcón will return to the XI and take his usual place in the heart of the back line.
CB: Gonzalo Luján—The 24-year-old Argentine returned from injury after the Club World Cup and has been Mascherano’s most trusted defender.
LB: Jordi Alba—The Spaniard scored Miami’s late equalizer vs. Necaxa and then calmly dispatched his penalty in the shootout. He’s still a difference-maker despite his age.
DM: Sergio Busquets—Busquets will have to be in top form to battle the intensity of Pedro Vite and Adalberto Carrasquilla.
DM: Federico Redondo—Redondo replaces Messi and slots in next to Busquets. He’ll be tasked with the majority of the dirty work in Miami’s midfield.
RW: Tadeo Allende—The Argentine hasn’t been sharp in the Leagues Cup, wasting a handful of clear chances. He’ll look to bounce back and make an impact with Messi sidelined.
AM: Rodrigo De Paul—De Paul bagged two assists against Necaxa, playing in the No. 10 role like he did during his time in Serie A with Udinese.
LW: Telasco Segovia—The Venezuela international has been stellar of late, scoring four goals in the last four games, including two in the Leagues Cup.
ST: Luis Suárez—Suárez is in the midst of a nine-game scoring drought. He’s been uncharacteristically wasteful in front of goal and Miami need him to return to form in a hurry.