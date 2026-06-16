Iraq vs. Norway—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

After a dominant qualifying campaign, Norway takes to the World Cup stage for the first time in the 21st century against playoff qualifiers Iraq at Gillette Stadium.

The ease with which their place was booked in North America this summer means Norway is a popular dark-horse pick among pundits, and they’ll get the chance to lay down an early marker against relatively tame opposition.

Iraq was, in fact, the final team to qualify for the World Cup. The Middle Eastern nation hasn’t taken to soccer’s grandest stage since 1986, but its manager, Graham Arnold, led Australia to a Round of 16 finish in Qatar three-and-a-half years ago.

However, the experienced manager will have to pull off a minor miracle if Iraq is to enjoy an extended stay at this summer’s tournament. They’ve been placed in the ’Group of Death’ alongside France and Senegal, with a meeting against Les Bleus next on the horizon.

Both teams must be chomping at the bit, given their lengthy absences, and Iraq risk succumbing to the irresistible Scandis at the home of the New England Patriots.

Iraq vs. Norway Score Prediction

No Issues for Norwegians

Norway is blessed with riches in attack. | Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images

While Norway needed eight games and eight wins to make its first World Cup since 1998, Iraq endured 21 matches in its qualifying bid. Graham Arnold’s side overcame Bolivia in the inter-confederation playoffs to confirm their spot.

It lost all three matches back in 1986—Iraq’s only World Cup appearance—and Arnold will view an improvement on that, given its three group stage opponents, as a massive success.

Survival may well be its primary focus in North America, while its first opponent, Norway, facing an AFC representative for the first time at the World Cup, is determined to prove that it is the real deal ahead of far tougher tests.

Haaland’s Norway record : Norway’s talisman secured another Premier League Golden Boot in 2025–26, and, as you’d expect, his goalscoring record for the national team is absurd. Haaland has scored 55 times in 50 caps and was the leading goalscorer across Europe in qualifying with 16 goals.

: Norway’s talisman secured another Premier League Golden Boot in 2025–26, and, as you’d expect, his goalscoring record for the national team is absurd. Haaland has scored 55 times in 50 caps and was the leading goalscorer across Europe in qualifying with 16 goals. Norway’s form : Ståle Solbakken’s side has lost just one game since the start of 2025 (2–1 vs. the Netherlands in March). A 3–1 victory over Sweden and a 1–1 draw with Morocco in its pre-tournament warm-up matches highlight Norway’s pedigree.

: Ståle Solbakken’s side has lost just one game since the start of 2025 (2–1 vs. the Netherlands in March). A 3–1 victory over Sweden and a 1–1 draw with Morocco in its pre-tournament warm-up matches highlight Norway’s pedigree. Iraq’s record vs. non-AFC teams: Iraq rarely has the chance to face teams outside of the AFC, but this team has generally struggled on such occasions. Since 2022, the Lions of Mesopotamia have played games against eight non-AFC teams, winning two and losing four.

Prediction: Iraq 0–3 Norway

Iraq Predicted Lineup vs. Norway

Iraq lacks star power. | Sports Illustrated

Graham Arnold started out with a 4-3-3 after he was appointed with Iraqi soccer on its knees a year ago, and has since evolved his team into a stubborn unit that plays with two strikers.

A pair of dynamic young forwards are expected to start up top on Tuesday, Ali Al-Hamadi and Al Jasim. The former has five goals in 19 international caps and has spent the entirety of his career in the English Football League (EFL). Jasim, meanwhile, is on Como’s books.

Aymen Hussein’s strike against Bolivia in March thrust Iraq to its first World Cup in 40 years, and he’s another option for Arnold this summer. 22-year-old winger Marko Farji is another name to keep an eye on.

Iraq predicted lineup vs. Norway (4-4-2): Hassan; Ali, Tahseen, Hashim, Doski; Bayesh, Ismael, Al-Ammari, Farji; Al-Hamadi, Jasim.

Norway Predicted Lineup vs. Iraq

Norway has a settled starting XI. | Sports Illustrated

Norway has a pretty settled starting lineup. Solbakken likes to adopt an asymmetric 4-3-3 that allows Alexander Sørloth to partner Erling Haaland in attack, with width down the right provided by fullback Julian Ryerson.

Ryerson had a mightily productive season with Borussia Dortmund, recording 15 Bundesliga assists. His crosses are a useful weapon for this Norway team, especially with two man mountains up top.

RB Leipzig‘s Antonio Nusa supplies one-on-one magic down the left, and the midfield is made up of a tidy balance of profiles. Martin Ødegaard will captain his country in North America this summer, while Fulham’s Sander Berge will operate at the base of the engine room.

Norway predicted lineup vs. Iraq (4-3-3): Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Ødegaard, Berge, Aursnes; Sørloth, Haaland, Nusa.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Iraq vs. Norway Kick Off?

Location : Foxborough, Mass.

: Foxborough, Mass. Stadium : Gillette Stadium

: Gillette Stadium Date : Tuesday, June 16

: Tuesday, June 16 Kick-off Time : 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST

: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST Referee: Pierre Ghislain Atcho (GAB)

How to Watch Iraq vs. Norway on TV, Live Stream

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