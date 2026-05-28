Is Chelsea Star Enzo Fernandez Worth $161 Million for Real Madrid?

It’s no secret that Real Madrid are in the market for a deep-lying playmaker this summer, and Chelsea talisman Enzo Fernández continues to be a prime candidate—but he comes with a staggering price tag.

The Argentine, who openly flirted with a move to the Spanish capital during the March international break, is thought to be inching closer and closer to an exit after Chelsea finished 10th in the Premier League this season, failing to qualify for any European competition in 2026–27.

Recent reports claim the Blues are open to letting Fernández go, but only for a record $161.2 million (£120 million). The fee would make the midfielder Real Madrid’s most expensive arrival, surpassing Eden Hazard and Jude Bellingham atop the club’s record books.

The 15-time European champions have been rather reluctant to shell out eye-watering transfer fees in recent years, preferring to wait until stars become free agents. But if they want Fernández, who is under contract with Chelsea until 2032, they will have to break the bank.

The question, then, becomes: Is Fernández worth such a lofty price tag?

What Fernández Would Add to Real Madrid

Enzo Fernández would immediately elevate Real Madrid’s midfield. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Real Madrid have been crying out for a Toni Kroos successor since the German retired at the end of the 2023–24 season. For the last two campaigns, there is no player in white capable of dictating the flow of play, setting the tempo or showing off a high quality range of passing.

Fernández can slot right into Real Madrid’s midfield and fill all three gaps. With Aurélien Tchouaméni anchoring behind him, the 25-year-old is free to command the middle of the park, where he can unleash line-breaking passes, switch the field of play or slow everything down just long enough to read an opposing defense.

Plus, Fernández comes with an excellent work rate, an attribute sorely missing from many Real Madrid players. His presence alone would free up Bellingham from having to pitch in so much defensively and finally allow the No. 10 to play as a true No. 10 again.

Fernández also possesses the vision and creativity to drive forward on his own, adding another attacking layer to a Real Madrid side wildly inept at breaking down low blocks. Plus, the Chelsea vice-captain has a wicked right foot, capable of burying a strike from distance when the moment calls.

How Fernández Compares to Real Madrid’s Other Options

Rodri flirted with a transfer to Real Madrid. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Fernández comes with elite versatility. The Argentina international can play as a central midfielder, a defensive midfielder, a No. 10 or a left winger. He is a Swiss army knife, capable of excelling at a variety of positions if necessary.

In contrast, Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who is also linked with a blockbuster move to the Bernabéu, is more limited. The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner is the more defensive-minded option, a player likely to form a double pivot alongside Tchouaméni.

Rodri is also far more injury-prone and four years older than Fernández. The Spaniard would no doubt cost less than the Argentine’s record-breaking fee, though.

Speaking of cost effective, former Real Madrid Castilla standout Nico Paz comes with just a $10.5 million (€9 million) price tag thanks to the buy-back clause in his Como contract. The 21-year-old might lack experience, but he has the vision, creativity and left foot to make up for it.

Paz is the most at home playing as a No. 10, but he is also capable of dropping into a deeper role, though he is not as influential.

Fernández, then, is seemingly a perfect blend of Real Madrid’s other top two candidates.

The Impact Fernández Leaving Would Have on Chelsea

Xabi Alonso (left) would not want to lose Enzo Fernández. | Image Photo Agency/Robbie Jay Barratt-AMA/Getty Images

It goes without saying that losing Fernández would rock Chelsea to their core. In the club’s turbulent 2025–26 season, the midfielder tallied 15 goals, the second-most on the team behind only João Pedro. He also had the third-most assists with seven.

Fernández was even more prolific in 2024–25, registering 26 goal contributions, 17 of which were assists. He typically is the player emerging in a big moment to make something happen, often elevating a rather underwhelming supporting cast.

Beyond his contributions in the final third, Fernández would leave a gaping hole in the middle of the park. He is always willing to go the extra mile without the ball, whether its tracking back, breaking up a counter attack or covering ground.

A player of his caliber, with his passion and work rate, would be someone put on a pedestal by incoming manager Xabi Alonso. The Spanish boss would be fighting an uphill battle—even more so than he already will be—trying to get Chelsea back on track without Fernández.

Is Fernández Worth the Investment?

Enzo Fernández’s price tag makes a transfer rather unrealistic. | Chelsea Football Club/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

All the signs indicate Fernández would be a great option for Real Madrid to sign this summer. Along with his pedigree on the pitch, the 2022 World Cup champion brings a winning mentality that is desperately lacking in the dressing room at the Bernabéu.

He would elevate the team both on and off the pitch, that much is clear. But there’s a risk in adding another big-name player with a large ego to an already fractured team. The last thing Los Blancos need is to be stuck with another superstar who does not gel with the core leaders in white.

Then there’s the loyalty aspect. Fernández was Chelsea through and through until things got rough, and now suddenly he is putting himself up for sale in the hopes of an escape. What happens when he realizes things are not much better at Real Madrid?

Sure, the 15-time European champions might not be struggling as much as the Blues, but they still have failed to win a major trophy in the last two seasons, gone through three managers in two years and are routinely booed by their own supporters, while physical altercations unfold behind the scenes.

There are simply too many variables, too many chances for the transfer to go wrong, to invest $161.2 million (£120 million) in one player; the club learned as much with the Hazard debacle. There are cheaper alternatives available that would do the job just fine, even if they are not as versatile as Fernández.

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