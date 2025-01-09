Is Vinicius Junior Playing for Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup?
With the Spanish Super Cup on the horizon, Vinícius Júnior received a two-match ban for Real Madrid after he was sent off against Valencia at the weekend.
Real Madrid are off to Saudi Arabia to defend their Spanish Super Cup title less than one week after Vinícius Júnior received a straight red card in La Liga. The Brazilian left Real Madrid with 10 men against Valencia after he shoved goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in the back of the head at the Mestalla. Los Blancos went on to win the match 1–2, but their victory was marred by a looming suspension for their best player.
Vinícius Júnior was still able to feature in Real Madrid's 0–5 Copa del Rey victory against Deportiva Minera as he awaited his fate from the Spanish Soccer Federation’s Competition Committee. One day later, the Brazilian was handed a two-match ban with the Spanish Super Cup up first on Real Madrid's match calendar.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Is Vinicius Junior Playing for Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup?
Yes, Vinícius Júnior is playing for Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals against Mallorca on Jan. 9. The Brazilian's suspension does not apply to the Spanish Super Cup.
Should Real Madrid make it past Mallorca and punch their ticket to the Spanish Super Cup final on Jan. 12, Vinícius Júnior will also be available to play against Barcelona or Athletic Bilbao. The news is a huge boost for Ancelotti's side; when Vinícius Júnior missed four matches due to injury earlier in the season, Real Madrid only managed to win two.
The 24-year-old could have faced a harsher suspension that carried over across all Spanish competitions, but the Competition Committee ruled against hitting Vinícius Júnior with a four to 12 match ban.
Which Games Will Vinicius Junior Miss for Real Madrid?
Vinícius Júnior will miss two La Liga matches for Real Madrid. Los Blancos will be without their superstar winger against Las Palmas on Jan. 19 and Real Valladolid on Jan. 25.
Both opponents should not cause Real Madrid too many problems, even without Vinícius Júnior on the pitch. Las Palmas sit 13th in the La Liga standings and Ancelotti's side will be eager to avenge its frustrating 1–1 draw to Los Amarillos back in August. Real Valladolid, meanwhile, only have three La Liga wins this season and are in 20th place.
Vinícius Júnior is still allowed to play against RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Jan. 22, as well as the Copa del Rey round of 16 against Celta Vigo.