Jack Grealish Is One Big-Money Signing Man City Won’t Make Any Return on

Jack Grealish will spend a second season on loan at Everton from Manchester City, taking the winger to the end of his contract and into free agency next summer.

While Manchester City have been making a killing from selling fringe and unwanted players—deals for James Trafford, Tijjani Reijnders, Sávio and Nico González alone this summer will raise up to $317 million (£234 million)—Grealish is a former record-signing that City cannot now recoup anything for.

By the time this loan ends next June, his contract at the Etihad Stadium will also be up, leaving Everton—or an alternative suitor—in position to recruit him permanently on a free transfer.

Manchester City triggered a release clause in Grealish’s Aston Villa contract in 2021 to make him the club’s first nine-figure signing only surpassed since by Elliot Anderson. He has made 159 appearances, including two this season after returning from a first Everton loan, and played a major role during the 2022–23 Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League treble campaign.

Grealish suffered from injuries and a loss of form in the subsequent two seasons, coinciding with the rise of electric Belgium international Jérémy Doku. Pep Guardiola expressed hope that the player, who turns 31 next week, would rediscover himself and rise again, but it didn’t happen while he was still in Manchester. That paved the way to join Everton on a 12-month deal last summer.

Grealish Central to Everton’s European Hopes

That first Everton move was exactly the rejuvenation Grealish needed. He started last season at 100mph, registering four assists in his first three appearances for the club and won Premier League Player of the Month for August—the first such award of his career.

But Grealish suffered a foot injury in January that both prematurely ended his season and killed any chance of playing his way back onto the England roster in time for the 2026 World Cup.

“Every time I see an Everton fan, it's just pure love and the way they've welcomed me since that first game against Leeds, I'll never forget that. It means a lot to me and hopefully I've made a few Everton fans happy,” he said in the club’s announcement. “I had a perfect time here for the first six months, then I stayed around after I got injured. I’ve been watching all the Everton games in pre-season and since the season started.

“Now I feel ready to go. I'm ready to start training tomorrow and prepare for the games.”

By returning to Everton, now back at full health, he will hope to pick where he left off nine months ago. Grealish also stands to benefit from Iliman Ndiaye heading in the opposite direction in an $88 million (£65 million) deal, because it puts more of the creative responsibility onto him.

Without Grealish, Everton lacked a final push in the finishing straight of last season and slipped from eighth to 13th in the Premier League standings, missing out on European qualification that had been within reach. The Toffees haven’t participated in a UEFA competition for almost 10 years—since 2017–18—and Grealish could be the juice they need to break that streak. For him personally, playing a home European Championship with England in 2028 is also a possibility if things go well.