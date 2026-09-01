Man City Compound Tottenham Woes With Whirlwind Transfer Carousel
The transfer merry-go-round has landed Iliman Ndiaye at Manchester City after a blur of deals, counter-agreements and failed approaches.
Ndiaye has put pen to paper on a deal thought to be worth an initial $81.3 million (£60 million) with a further $6.8 million (£5 million) available in add-ons. In a market which has seen fees specifically for Premier League wingers skyrocket, City have managed to extract some semblance of value for the former Everton star, even if he isn’t a guaranteed star.
The 26-year-old, who signed at the Etihad Stadium until 2031, lies in the nebulous region of a player who passes the eye test with flying colors while delivering underwhelming numbers. Ndiaye is an infectious player to watch, all rubbery limbs and impish nutmegs as he singlehandedly drags Everton up the pitch. Yet, tangible output has been hard to come by.
A tally of six goals and three Premier League assists last season is underwhelming. While the context of playing for a demonstrably restrained David Moyes team must be considered, three Everton players outscored Ndiaye in 2025–26 and another three created more goals.
However, given the chaos which had come before Ndiaye’s Etihad arrival, City may be satisfied with this Plan B.
“I’ve worked my whole life for an opportunity like this,” the player himself said, adding that he sees City as the “perfect fit” for his skillset and style. “I love to play with the ball on the floor in an attacking team that wants to score as many goals as possible.”
How Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton Merry-Go-Round Ended With Ndiaye at Man City
To unravel this web, we must wind it back to Cody Gakpo. The Liverpool winger had been City’s preferred target for much of the window, with Enzo Maresca seemingly willing to sanction an $108.3 million (£80 million) bid for a player who endured a desperately underwhelming campaign last term.
Tottenham Hotspur had also been tracking the bizarrely in-demand Dutchman and were forced to pivot to Ndiaye when Gakpo’s preference for City emerged. Spurs have had an extravagant transfer window, but rather than more swollen sums, the trump card on this occasion took the form of Richarlison.
The former Everton striker was expected to be offered up in return for Ndiaye, completing a reunion which seemingly suited all parties. However, as Richarlison explained in a series of sharp-tongued social media posts, those talks broke down.
“My intention was to go back to the place where I was very happy, yes, but the negotiations happened only in the way certain people wanted, and it will no longer be like that,” the Brazilian wrote on Monday night. “Despite all this turmoil, I am under contract at Spurs and will remain at the club's disposal.”
City spotted the opportunity and swooped to snap up a player who, after rejecting multiple contract offers, was clearly eyeing up an Everton exit. Thanks to a series of events largely unrelated to his situation, Ndiaye is now part of the most successful English club of the last decade rather than the team that finished 17th in the past two season.
Timeline of Transfer Chaos
- Aug. 4: Tottenham linked with Gakpo
- Aug. 4: Liverpool play down offers
- Aug. 7: Liverpool interested in multiple wingers to replace Gakpo
- Aug. 24: Man City enter the race for Gakpo
- Aug. 26: Liverpool try to bolster right wing with Sarr, Minteh bids
- Aug. 29: Gakpo snubs Tottenham to agree Man City move
- Aug. 31: Spurs eye Richarlison-Ndiaye trade
- Aug. 31: Liverpool reject Man City’s Gakpo bid
- Aug. 31: Richarlison sounds off over failed Everton return
- Sept. 1: Man City complete Ndiaye move
Grey Whitebloom is an Associate Editor for SI FC. He has more than half a decade of experience in sports media across all its various guises, from the fast-paced demands of news articles and match reports to in-depth research required for features. Whitebloom graduated with a First Class Honours from University College London and found himself named on the Dean’s List—which, despite his initial fears, was a form of praise rather than a punishment. He specialises in the Premier League and Champions League, while also boasting an extensive track record of La Liga coverage.