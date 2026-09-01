Man City Compound Tottenham Woes With Whirlwind Transfer Carousel

The transfer merry-go-round has landed Iliman Ndiaye at Manchester City after a blur of deals, counter-agreements and failed approaches.

Ndiaye has put pen to paper on a deal thought to be worth an initial $81.3 million (£60 million) with a further $6.8 million (£5 million) available in add-ons. In a market which has seen fees specifically for Premier League wingers skyrocket, City have managed to extract some semblance of value for the former Everton star, even if he isn’t a guaranteed star.

The 26-year-old, who signed at the Etihad Stadium until 2031, lies in the nebulous region of a player who passes the eye test with flying colors while delivering underwhelming numbers. Ndiaye is an infectious player to watch, all rubbery limbs and impish nutmegs as he singlehandedly drags Everton up the pitch. Yet, tangible output has been hard to come by.

A tally of six goals and three Premier League assists last season is underwhelming. While the context of playing for a demonstrably restrained David Moyes team must be considered, three Everton players outscored Ndiaye in 2025–26 and another three created more goals.

However, given the chaos which had come before Ndiaye’s Etihad arrival, City may be satisfied with this Plan B.

“I’ve worked my whole life for an opportunity like this,” the player himself said, adding that he sees City as the “perfect fit” for his skillset and style. “I love to play with the ball on the floor in an attacking team that wants to score as many goals as possible.”

Welcome to City, Iliman 🩵 pic.twitter.com/u3WWUpVQOg — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 1, 2026

How Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton Merry-Go-Round Ended With Ndiaye at Man City

Iliman Ndiaye (left) and Richarlison could have traded places. | Ben STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

To unravel this web, we must wind it back to Cody Gakpo. The Liverpool winger had been City’s preferred target for much of the window, with Enzo Maresca seemingly willing to sanction an $108.3 million (£80 million) bid for a player who endured a desperately underwhelming campaign last term.

Tottenham Hotspur had also been tracking the bizarrely in-demand Dutchman and were forced to pivot to Ndiaye when Gakpo’s preference for City emerged. Spurs have had an extravagant transfer window, but rather than more swollen sums, the trump card on this occasion took the form of Richarlison.

The former Everton striker was expected to be offered up in return for Ndiaye, completing a reunion which seemingly suited all parties. However, as Richarlison explained in a series of sharp-tongued social media posts, those talks broke down.

“My intention was to go back to the place where I was very happy, yes, but the negotiations happened only in the way certain people wanted, and it will no longer be like that,” the Brazilian wrote on Monday night. “Despite all this turmoil, I am under contract at Spurs and will remain at the club's disposal.”

City spotted the opportunity and swooped to snap up a player who, after rejecting multiple contract offers, was clearly eyeing up an Everton exit. Thanks to a series of events largely unrelated to his situation, Ndiaye is now part of the most successful English club of the last decade rather than the team that finished 17th in the past two season.

Timeline of Transfer Chaos