Jadon Sancho’s Career Lifeline Comes With Brutal Reality Check

Former Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has been offered a contract by Getafe worth just 4% of his previous salary, a report has revealed.

When United signed Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 for a fee of $100 million (£73 million), they handed him a contract with a weekly wage of £250,000 ($334,000) that he held all the way up to his release in the summer.

Sancho struggled horribly in the Premier League, even failing to catch the eye during loans with both Chelsea and Aston Villa, before United declined to trigger an extension clause in his contract and allowed the 26-year-old to depart on a free transfer.

Spanish side Getafe made an offer to Sancho earlier this month which, according to The Telegraph, is on an entirely different planet financially to what he will have been used to in England.

Getafe’s offer to Sancho is an annual salary of just €400,000 ($448,000)—less than he would make across two weeks of his previous contract with United—on a contract that runs until the end of the current season.

Sancho has not ruled out taking the offer and is interested in playing in La Liga. He is expected to meet with club management in the coming days to formally assess the offer.

A Spell Out the Spotlight Would Do Wonders for Sancho

Sancho’s last United appearance came in August 2024. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Sancho has been a household name for nearly 10 years now.

His decision to swap Manchester City’s academy for Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017 drew plenty of eyes, and his immediate impact on the senior side quickly commanded headlines. In 2018–19, he contributed to 30 goals in the Bundesliga and increased that to 34 the following year, at which point Europe’s elite were all lining up to throw money at him.

United’s victory in that transfer battle was widely praised at the time, with Sancho backed to be a transformational piece of the puzzle. The pressure that followed, boosted further by the finances involved, have kept Sancho in the spotlight ever since.

Unfortunately for Sancho, very little has gone right for him on the pitch in the last five years. His every move has been scrutinized to unsustainable levels.

A move to Spain would give Sancho a much-needed fresh start, while Getafe are hardly the sort of team that will command international attention. They would, instead, provide a platform quieter than anything Sancho has ever experienced before.

That would allow Sancho to try and rebuild his career in peace. While he may never hit his previous heights from his Dortmund days, the winger’s priority will simply be reversing the nosedive in which his career finds itself right now.