James McClean Signs Off From Wrexham in the Most Fitting Way Possible

Former Wrexham captain James McClean couldn’t help flipping off traveling Leicester City supporters in his final appearance at the STōK Cae Ras on Tuesday evening.

After 108 appearances for the Red Dragons, McClean completed a permanent transfer to Derry City over the weekend, ending what was a legendary and somewhat incendiary two-and-a-half years in North Wales. The 36-year-old joined Wrexham while the club was competing in League Two and leaves during their first Championship campaign in 43 years.

McClean was a controversial figure, coming under fire in the past for refusing to wear a Remembrance Day poppy. The Republic of Ireland international also never hesitated to go back and forth with away fans, so much so that he had several objects thrown at him in Wrexham’s 3–1 defeat to Birmingham City last season.

Before he departed to his boyhood club, McClean attended one last game at the STōK Cae Ras. Phil Parkinson’s men settled for a 1–1 draw with Leicester after conceding in the 90th minute, a result that had the away fans celebrating with glee.

McClean did what he does best, and antagonized the group of supporters by extending his middle finger, a fitting final night at the stadium where he helped produce magical moments for Wrexham in recent years.

McClean Fans the Flames on Social Media

TOP tier James McClean moment 🤣🤣#WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/0QZxDCDrfp — RobRyanRed - Wrexham AFC Podcast (@RobRyanRed) January 20, 2026

Even once the stands emptied out in North Wales on Tuesday evening, McClean was not done having his fun. The left wing-back soon took to social media to take another dig at the traveling supporters.

McClean posted a photo of him flipping off the crowd on his Instagram story and wrote, “To all the away fans of the years, f--- you and good riddance ... it’s been a laugh.”

He also shared a heartfelt message for Wrexham and the club’s loyal fans: “Thank you for the send off Wrexham fans ... been class.”

McClean is just the latest former promotion hero leaving Parkinson’s squad in 2025–26. The English boss confirmed fan favourite Elliot Lee is also planning to move on from the Red Dragons in the winter transfer window.

Paul Mullin and Steven Fletcher also left the club at the start of the season, though the former returned in January after his loan with Wigan Athletic was terminated. Despite all the turnover, the oldest club in Wales sits ninth in the standings and is just two points off the Championship playoff spots.

