Wrexham Cult Hero Set for Emotional Exit in Coming Weeks

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson confirmed fan favourite Elliot Lee wants to leave the STōK Cae Ras in the January transfer window, a decision the club intends to “respect.”

Lee, who made the move to Wales as a free agent ahead of the 2022–23 season, has seen his campaign marred by injury and a lack of playing time. Despite starting three Carabao Cup matches back in August and September, the midfielder did not make a single appearance in the Championship.

Overlooked in favour of new signings Nathan Broadhead and Josh Windass, Lee’s 2025–26 went from bad to worse when he suffered a long-term knee injury. The Englishman went under the knife in November and was sidelined for over two months before returning to training two weeks into the new year.

Despite his recovery, Lee is not expected to be back in a red shirt in the near future. Instead, the 31-year-old is exploring his options in the transfer market.

“Elliot trained fully on Monday and we're just managing him,” Parkinson revealed to The Leader. “There’s several clubs that want to take Elliot on loan so he’s just getting himself ready for that but he’s not far off it because he’s back in training.

“He trained really well and he wants to go and play somewhere, so we’ll respect that and give him the opportunity.”

Lee Another Promotion Hero Bidding Farewell to Wrexham

Elliot Lee has yet to log a single minute in the Championship this season. | James Baylis/AMA/Getty Images

Should Lee get his wish to leave Wrexham, even temporarily, fans of the oldest club in Wales will once again have to say goodbye to an integral player in the club’s ascent to the Championship over the last few years.

Lee came into the 2025–26 season with 149 appearances to his name. The former West Ham United man scored 41 goals in his three previous seasons under Parkinson, helping the Red Dragons secure promotion from the National League to League Two, then to League One and most recently, to the Championship.

Potentially losing Lee comes as yet another emotional blow for Wrexham fans, who already had to bid farewell to Paul Mullin and Steven Fletcher at the start of the season. Mullin recently returned, though, after his loan with Wigan Athletic was cut short at the start of the new year.

Still, the new faces making up Parkinson’s XI have Wrexham ninth in the Championship, just one point off the playoff spots. The Red Dragons also defeated Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest to advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup, where they will host Ipswich Town.

