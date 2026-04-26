James Rodriguez Makes World Cup Guarantee After First MLS Start

James Rodríguez made his first MLS start on Saturday for Minnesota United and guaranteed fans that he will arrive at the 2026 World Cup with Colombia in “excellent form,” with the roster set to be announced in the coming weeks.

While the 34-year-old’s Loons fell 1–0 to LAFC, Rodríguez turned heads by returning to the MLS pitch after a brief hospitalization for severe dehydration following his time with Colombia in the March international window.

Through 63 minutes, James had two shots on target, while stunning the sellout crowd of nearly 20,000, including Colombia manager Néstor Lorenzo, with skillful dribbling around opponents. Previously, he played 66 minutes on the road against USL Championship side Sacramento Republic on April 14 in U.S. Open Cup play.

“I felt good with this being my first start here,” James told reporters after the match. “Unfortunately, we lost the match ... we had many opportunities, clear opportunities, but we have to continue down this path.”

¡Que cerca se quedó James Rodríguez!



Disparo desde fuera del área del colombiano que estuvo a poco de convertirse en el gol del empate de @MNUFC. pic.twitter.com/VONUsnWLTr — MLS Español (@MLSes) April 25, 2026

While the loss bumped Minnesota down to fifth in the Western Conference and snapped a four-game win streak, the importance of getting James into a rhythm was immense. And manager Cameron Knowles, who has looked to get the star more minutes, beamed with praise despite the result.

“He’s a high-quality player, but the quality shows up in the spots where you want it,” Knowles said. “He’s getting in the uncomfortable places and spaces for the opponent to have to deal with him. And then ultimately you see when he gets the ball there, his final pass, his decision making, is why he’s a high-level player.”

Now, the Loons will look to refocus quickly, before taking on MLS-leading San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday in the U.S. Open Cup round of 16, a tournament in which they reached the semifinals last year. In the upcoming clash, they not only face the league’s form team, but also an fully firing Timo Werner, who scored a brace on Saturday to bring him to four goals in as many games.

World Cup Focus for James

James Rodríguez is still a vital leader to Colombia's national team. | Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

Unlike other legendary players who have signed in MLS in recent seasons, James’s deal with Minnesota is extremely short-term, covering only until the World Cup, with a team option to retain him through the end of the season.

For both sides, finding a mutually beneficial situation is vital.

“I wanted to score today, that’s why I was trying from all directions. [I was] trying to find whichever way I could help the team, whether it was playing a lot or a few [minutes], I am always going to be good and will always compete to help,” the James added.

“There are about six matches left before the World Cup, and I’m very focused on everything that’s coming. Whatever playing time I get, whether a lot or very little, I’m going to take it in the best way possible.”

The search for the first MLS goal will continue after the midweek clash, when the Loons look to return to winning ways against the Columbus Crew on May 2.

World Cup legends. 🇨🇴🇫🇷



James Rodríguez 🤝 Hugo Lloris pic.twitter.com/0aIiDODhzh — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 25, 2026

Meanwhile, James will continue to improve in training, with hopes of finding his best form and fitness ahead of what is likely to be his final World Cup appearances, ending an international chapter which began as a breakout star at the 2014 World Cup.

“I’m going to arrive in good shape. I’m going to arrive in excellent form,” he said. “There’s still a month to go, and well, I’m training hard—training to the max, going all out, just as I always have. So, whatever playing time comes my way here, I think it’s going to go well.”

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