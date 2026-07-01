Jesse Marsch Almost Got the USMNT Job; Would He Have Been Better Than Pochettino?

Canadian men’s national team manager Jesse Marsch doesn’t care about the U.S. anymore. At one point, he wanted the USMNT role, but it was later given to Mauricio Pochettino. Now, Marsch focuses on Canada’s historic rise, while the USMNT embraces Pochettino’s leadership.

Former USMNT star Clint Dempsey has raked on Marsch, a Wisconsin native, for kissing Canada’s badge. At the same time, legendary USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard offered his support, understanding his embrace of the Canadian team and country. Others, particularly in the U.K., have called the Canadian manager’s actions, specifically his highly-public post-match speeches and touchline celebrations, “performative.”

Revered as a Canadian hero for leading the team to reach the top 30 in the world, the 2024 Copa América semifinals, and now becoming the second American coach to lead a team to a World Cup knockout round win, he faces doubts and judgment in the U.S., unlike many other opposing personalities.

Canada manager Jesse Marsch gives a post-victory speech to his players after clinching the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/CPGgsH4Ua6 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 28, 2026

After Canada prevailed in the round of 32 over South Africa, a reporter asked Marsch of the USMNT—a question Marsch quickly dismissed.

“I don’t really care,” Marsch said. “I am American, and I’m proud to be American, but I do think that the ideals and the characteristics of Canadian people fit me really well.”

Marsch Came Close to U.S. Role

Jesse Marsch thought he had the USMNT role at one point. | IMAGO/Captive Camera Cover Images

In 2022, Marsch came close to managing the USMNT. After his departure from Leeds, he had agreed to take over Leicester City, but turned down the offer at the last minute after believing he had secured the USMNT role.

U.S. Soccer eventually reverted and rehired Gregg Berhalter, who went on to lead the team to a disheartening group-stage exit at the 2024 Copa América, while Marsch took Canada on a deep run.

Marsch took charge of Canada in May 2024, and later that year, the USMNT locked down the highly regarded Mauricio Pochettino. Since then, Canada has won the only meeting between the two and has risen in the FIFA rankings.

Would Marsch Have Fit Better Than Pochettino?

Mauricio Pochettino’s future is yet to be locked down. | Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Hindsight is a futile exercise, but there is a case to be made that the USMNT would have been better off with Marsch, not just for the 2026 World Cup but beyond. Already, Marsch has committed to Canada’s 2030 cycle, while Pochettino has expressed his intent to return to club soccer and is undecided on his USMNT future.

In some ways, Marsch is fairly performative. Yet, his boisterous and passionate style works with North American players and the underdog mentality. With Canada, as much as he has faced judgement, he has hit all the right buttons to bring a group of players to levels far beyond previous achievements.

Much of that came down to a methodical expansion of the player pool and balancing different skill sets in his high-pressing, high-tempo system. Results came quickly, as players embraced it.

With Pochettino, results didn’t come until the World Cup—which was the purpose of the project—but those came after challenging moments, a lack of commitment from star players and over 80 players called up during a difficult run of friendlies.

Would Marsch’s approach have encouraged more commitment from the likes of Christian Pulisic and other stars? Possibly. The high-tempo style would likely have suited the athletic wingbacks Sergiño Dest and Antonee Robinson, much like Alphonso Davies and Alistair Johnston have thrived for Canada when healthy.

Given the size of the USMNT’s player pool, Marsch’s squad would have likely looked different, made up of players suited to his demanding system and those who respond to his personable managerial approach, which involves significant contact with players outside of international windows.

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Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

Tactician vs. Emotional Leader

Jesse Marsch has Canada’s players playing with immense belief. | Sarah Stier/FIFA/Getty Images

Pochettino, in many ways, is the tactician, whereas Marsch is an emotional leader. With Canada, that meant instilling a swagger and arrogance in a country group of players that he said “can be too nice” and “too Canadian” at times, while if he were with the USMNT, it would likely be about embracing the American-ness in a more connected way than Argentinian-raised Pochettino may be able to.

“There are people who like to say it’s performative to meet [with my players] on the pitch, and frankly, I don’t give a s— what people have to say,” Marsch, 52, said of his approach. “All I care about is working with the teams I work with, and the players I work with, and helping them be the best they can be. And anyone who’s worked on the inside with me would appreciate that that is always my focus: how to get the best out of people, and provide an environment where they can go for it in every way, and show who they are.”

This summer, Marsch has made history with Canada and is prepared to take a shot at extending the country’s impressive run when Les Rouges take on No. 6-ranked Morocco in the round of 16. His group is as bought-in as ever, and Marsch has connected with Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

While there still might be a dream of securing him for the USMNT’s future—especially if Pochettino takes the exit door, it would require Marsch going back on his word. He admitted that he has “no interest” in leading his homeland.

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