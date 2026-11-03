Jesus de Miguel: Tributes Paid After Tenerife Striker Dies Following In-Game Collision

Tenerife have announced that the club’s 30-year-old striker Jesús de Miguel has died after a collision with opposition goalkeeper Jesús Owono during a Spanish second tier match.

“Heartbroken, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe this is true, CD Tenerife announces the tragic passing of Jesús de Miguel Alameda,” a statement read, pronouncing the time of death at 8 a.m. local, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

De Miguel was chasing after a loose ball when he unwittingly clashed with FC Andorra’s Owono in the closing stages of Monday’s league match. The Tenerife striker was prone on the turf and received extensive medical treatment on the pitch. MARCA revealed that the first medical report stated that De Miguel required CPR in the ambulance on the way to the ICU at the local University Hospital of Nuestra Senora de Candelaria.

After initially describing their player’s status as “serious but stable” on Monday, Tenerife released a statement revealed that his condition had “worsened neurologically” in the early hours of Tuesday. The final confirmation came four hours laters.

“There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this profound sense of sadness,” Tenerife’s statement read. “We stand with his devastated family, his loved ones, and the entire tinerfeñismo community, who today mourn this cruel outcome.

“Jesús de Miguel’s family expresses their gratitude for every single gesture of support received, and they also earnestly request the utmost respect for their privacy during these terrible times.”

Soccer World Responds to De Miguel’s Tragic Passing

Rotos de dolor, con un nudo en la garganta y sin poder creer que esto sea verdad, desde el CD Tenerife comunicamos el trágico fallecimiento, este martes, día 3 de noviembre de 2026, a las 8:00 horas, de Jesús de Miguel Alameda.



No hay palabras de consuelo; no hay absolutamente… pic.twitter.com/IbS1dTYP1b — CD Tenerife 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@CDTOficial) November 3, 2026

The fragility of life exposed by De Miguel has inspired condolences from across the Spanish soccer world.

Barcelona wrote: “Our thoughts and support are with his family, friends and loved ones during these difficult times.” Real Madrid echoed the sentiment and held a minute of silence before training on Tuesday.

A statement from the association of Spanish soccer players (AFE) read: “His loss leaves a huge void among those of us who shared his passion for football, his commitment to the football community, and his work in defense of the rights of fellow professionals.

“In these moments of immense sadness, we send you all our love, support and solidarity. You will always be part of our family. Rest in peace, comrade.”

Goalkeeper Owono, the cruel counterpart in this tragedy, is yet to publicly comment. Spanish journalist Iván Álvarez told El Partidazo de COPE that the Andorra player “is very affected by the situation,” adding: “Owono’s intention is to apologize privately before making any public statement.”