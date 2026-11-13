Jesús Owono: Goalkeeper Involved in Jesus de Miguel Death Unsure About Future

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono is unsure if he will continue playing soccer, following his involvement in the death of Tenerife’s Jesús de Miguel.

Owono was sent off after a collision with the forward during Andorra’s La Liga 2 match on Nov. 2. The match was abandoned after De Miguel collapsed on the pitch and received emergency medical attention before being taken to the hospital by ambulance. He died the following day.

Andorra will return to action for the first time since De Miguel’s death this Saturday when they face Almería in the Spanish second division. Owono will not to be involved, with the keeper weighing up his future in the sport.

Andorra manager Carles Manso told reporters at the pre-match press conference that Owono, 25, is “completely free to make any decision” about his next steps.

“It's a tragedy, and he [Owono] never intended for it to end this way. It's a very sensitive situation, one we wouldn't wish on anyone,” Manso said. “As the person most involved, he has a very difficult situation to manage, and we must respect his process and his privacy.

“What we have to do is support him in every way and be close to ​him.

“We will ​give him space so that he feels completely free to make ‌any ⁠decision, whether he wants to return, when, or if he does not want to return.

“When he feels it is appropriate and when ​he feels genuinely ready to take a ​decision ⁠like that [he will do so]."

‘I Feel Enormous Pain’—Owono

🖤 𝐉𝐞𝐬𝐮́𝐬 𝐝𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐞𝐥, 𝐬𝐢𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧 𝐧𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 pic.twitter.com/NvMstE1GUj — CD Tenerife 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@CDTOficial) November 7, 2026

Following De Miguel’s death, Andorra released a statement on Owono’s behalf which read: “These are the most difficult days of my life.

“I struggle to find the words, and it is very hard for me to come to terms with what has happened. I feel enormous pain over the loss of Jesús. I think of him, his family, and everyone who loved him.

“I know there will be many issues to address, and I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect. But right now, honestly, I cannot think about anything other than Jesus and the pain we are all experiencing.

“Rest in peace, Jesus.”

This week, De Miguel's family released a statement thanking those who had contributed to a crowdfunding page set up in the player’s honor, which has now raised more than $200,000.

“We would like to express our heartfelt thanks for all the expressions of affection and support we have received,” the statement read. “We have been deeply moved to see so many of you rally behind this initiative.”

Possible Criminal Case

Spanish soccer is mourning De Miguel’s loss. | Europa Press/Getty Images

Owono, an Equatorial Guinea international, faces a suspension of four to 12 matches under the Spanish Football Federation's Disciplinary Code. Meanwhile, police in Spain opened a routine investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter following De Miguel's death.

Under Spanish law, any death that is deemed non-natural automatically triggers an inquiry. If proven, involuntary manslaughter can result in a prison sentence of up to four years.

The collision occurred in second-half stoppage time, with the match poised at 2–2. Owono had rushed out of goal to intercept a long ball, hitting the on-rushing De Miguel in the chest with his knee near the pitch’s center circle.

A Tenerife statement later said De Miguel had suffered a cardiac arrest because of the impact of Owono’s challenge.

De Miguel was taken to the intensive care unit at the University Hospital of Nuestra Senora de Candelaria close to the stadium, but passed away after his neurological condition “deteriorated” overnight.