JJ Gabriel’s ‘Agreement’ to Leave Man Utd for Real Madrid Not the End of Messy Exit

Real Madrid have reportedly struck a “verbal agreement” with Manchester United’s wantaway academy sensation JJ Gabriel, although his extrication from Old Trafford threatens to get even messier.

The 16-year-old gem stunned United when it emerged earlier this season that he was angling for a swift exit. Gabriel had been on course to become the club’s youngest ever debutant against Brighton & Hove Albion but withdrew from consideration on the eve of the Carabao Cup fixture.

It has since been reported that demands over playing time made by the teenager’s representatives went unanswered by Michael Carrick, with a move to immediately terminate his contract filtered through a flurry of media briefings.

Once it became clear that one of Europe’s most talented academy stars was on the market, a jostling queue of interested clubs formed. “The world is his oyster,” United’s youth team coach Darren Fletcher gushed. Everyone soon came chasing after the pearl.

Bayern Munich publicly put their hat in the ring and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly had an offer rejected. Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester City were also thought to be in the running, but now it appears as though Real Madrid have won the race.

The Spanish giants have come to a verbal agreement with the player and his representatives over suitable terms for a professional contract ahead of a proposed January switch, as first reported by Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg and since supported by BBC Sport.

The England U-17 international is eligible for a European transfer while still only 16 thanks to an EU passport secured via Cypriot and Irish relations. However, his decision to join Real Madrid—rather than one of United’s domestic rivals—will come at a financial, as well as reputational, cost for an institution which is reportedly considering legal action.

Man Utd ‘Considering’ Legal Action Against Real Madrid

JJ Gabriel could be on his way out. | Manchester United/Getty Images

Despite walking out on the club and reportedly rebuffing all attempts at contact after rattling in a hat trick on his debut in the UEFA Youth League, Gabriel is still registered at Manchester United.

While the junior terms which the teenager signed as a 15-year-old remain valid, the club will consider taking “legal action” against any European club attempting to sign Gabriel, the Manchester Evening News report. There is not thought to have been any dialogue between United and Real Madrid at this point in negotiations.

FIFA need to approve Gabriel’s move. The minimal training compensation United are entitled to threatens to aggravate the situation even further as the Red Devils could receive as little as £100,000 ($135,000) and are unlikely to get more than £300,000 ($405,000) for a player billed as “Kid Messi.”

The cost of signing Gabriel won’t end there. The Times claim that Real Madrid—unlike Bayern Munich—were willing to pay the seven-figure salary demanded by the teenager. Yet, whether José Mourinho will give in to his minutes demands is another matter entirely.

The Portuguese tactician does not have a reputation for trusting young talent. It took Mourinho almost a month to even give a start to 19-year-old Yan Diomande—a player his club spent up to €140 million ($157.7 million) on over the summer. It remains to be seen how long it takes Gabriel to win over the dogmatic manager.