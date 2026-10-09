The Shockingly Low Fee Man Utd Could Receive Through JJ Gabriel Exit

Manchester United want to keep 16-year-old JJ Gabriel out of a belief that he is the best player on the planet in his age group, but that desire is also driven by the financial catastrophe that could come from losing him.

It emerged last month that Gabriel, 15 at the time, wanted to terminate his agreement with United immediately in favor of joining a new club with a better pathway to senior soccer. There is no shortage of suitors for a youngster given the not-so-creative nickname “Kid Messi.”

Having now turned 16, Gabriel has received a scholarship offer from United, but he is under no obligation to sign and is free to walk away from the club in the summer if he chooses.

United want Gabriel to be a defining part of their future but, perhaps more important, are facing the increasingly realistic scenario that they could lose one of the most highly rated young talents on the planet for pocket change.

The Transfer Fees Involved in JJ Gabriel’s Potential Man Utd Exit

Losing Gabriel would come as a huge blow. | Manchester United/Getty Images

In a world in which United would be well within their right to demand over £100 million ($132 million) for a player with Gabriel’s lofty reputation and potential, the reality is the Red Devils will not get anywhere near that figure if they lose the 16-year-old in the next eight months.

If Gabriel chooses to join another Premier League club, the team he signs for would have to pay United a compensation fee. This is supposed to be agreed between the two clubs but rarely is, with cases often put in front of a tribunal to decide a fair fee.

Gabriel’s potential would be taken into account, as would any impact he had on the senior team which, much to United’s frustrations, is nothing. He was thought to be in line for a formal debut around the same time he pushed for an exit, and that appearance would have boosted United’s ability to request a higher fee.

The biggest fee ever agreed in this situation was the £8 million ($11.7 million at the time) Liverpool paid after signing striker Danny Ings on a free transfer from Burnley in 2016. Ings, 22 at the time, scored 11 Premier League goals that season, having netted 20 times in the Championship a year prior.

Perhaps more comparable here is the £6.8 million ($9.2 million at the time) Chelsea received for losing Rio Ngumoha to Liverpool in 2024 before he had debuted in the senior game. A similar fee could be decided for Gabriel.

The Biggest Compensation Fees in Premier League History

Player Move Fee Danny Ings Burnley to Liverpool £8 million Rio Ngumoha Chelsea to Liverpool £6.8 million Daniel Sturridge Man City to Chelsea £6.5 million Harvey Elliott Fulham to Liverpool £4.3 million Ethan Ampadu Exeter to Chelsea £2.5 million

The worst nightmare for United would be a move overseas for Gabriel, who is believed to be keen on pursuing such a switch.

Just like his numerous Premier League suitors, Gabriel has interest from across Europe. Bayern Munich want him in Germany but the teenager is thought to be leaning toward Spain, where Real Madrid sit top of his wish list ahead of Barcelona.

Overseas clubs are not bound by the same compensation laws that Premier League teams must follow. Instead, they must abide by rules around what is known as “FIFA training compensation.”

Those regulations seek to ensure clubs receive something for the work put into developing the players they lose, but the fees pale in comparison to those in the Premier League.

For Gabriel, United would be entitled to a six-figure sum that could be as low as £200,000 ($265,000) and may not eclipse £300,000 ($397,000). That would not get you one week of the wages on the table in Declan Rice’s contract negotiations with Arsenal.

Such a fee is common for players of Gabriel’s age, but United will argue Gabriel is not a typical player. This is a teenager who has spent the past few years being swept up in a current of excitement, tipped by many to be the next great superstar of English soccer and make the sort of impact we saw from Kylian Mbappé at Monaco or Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal.

To lose that caliber of player for the equivalent of Luke Shaw’s weekly wage would be heartbreaking for United, but all the signs suggest we are heading in that direction.