Jordan Henderson’s Forearm ‘Completely Smashed’ in Freak Accident

Jordan Henderson's father has revealed his son "completely smashed” his left forearm after a freak fall in the aftermath of England’s 3–2 win over Mexico.

The 36-year-old midfielder didn’t play a minute of his country’s pulsating World Cup round of 16 win at the Azteca, but found himself requiring a stretcher and oxygen after falling during the postmatch celebrations.

Henderson had joined his teammates for rendition of the Oasis hit ‘Wonderwall’ in front of the fans behind one of the goals, only to suffer a nasty fall vaulting back over the advertising boards.

He was taken to hospital in Mexico City as his teammates returned to their base in Kansas City. His father, Brian Henderson, has now provided details on his son’s status.

“It's his left forearm - he's just completely smashed it,” Brian told Mail Online, adding: “He's going to have a cast on and then it depends on what the experts say.”

Henderson’s father also confirmed that his son, who is known as an influential presence in the Three Lions camp, will not be returning home yet and will stay with his teammates for the rest of the World Cup.

Henderson Set for Surgery

Jordan Henderson will play no more part in England’s campaign. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/The FA/Getty Images

Henderson had been due to fly back to Kansas City on Monday, but his return was delayed by bad weather and he will instead travel on Wednesday ahead of surgery. A surgeon with experience of treating NFL stars has reportedly been lined up.

Watching the incident unfold from England, Brian revealed what went through his head as he saw his son being stretchered off the field in Mexico.

“At first I just thought he'd fallen,” he said. “I thought he'd maybe scraped his wrist. I had no idea it was that serious until they were interviewing Harry Kane and a trolley came past with Jordan on it. I could see him on there with oxygen and things.

“Straight away, I messaged his PA, who was over there, to try and find out what had happened. I was up all night waiting to hear the news. It's just a waiting game now.”

Henderson ‘Proud’ Despite Injury

Despite the tournament-ending injury, Henderson posted an upbeat message on social media on Tuesday.

“A night to remember that's for sure! What an incredible performance against all the different challenges,” Henderson wrote. “So proud to be a part of this special team. Thanks for all the support, another big one Saturday.”

Prior to his injury, Henderson’s only on-pitch contribution to the World Cup had been a six-minute cameo in the win over Panama.

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However, his value to the England camp has regularly been talked up as invaluable by manager Thomas Tuchel and his teammates.

Speaking earlier during the tournament, Jude Bellingham said of the former Liverpool captain and current Brentford midfielder: “He's so funny, the funniest guy in this camp. He gets everyone laughing, and he gets everyone together.

“If there’s a problem between two people, he’ll bring them together. He’s that kind of person who even the staff will go to him to sort out issues.

“Every day he’s relentless in training, pushing everyone to be better.”

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