Jose Mourinho Let Real Madrid’s Best Shine Against Malaga—But Not Yan Diomande

Real Madrid’s biggest names took center stage in the team’s 4–0 victory over Málaga, but their record-breaking summer signing was largely left out of the party at the Bernabéu.

The 15-time European champions came into the match off the back of two wins in two matches under the returning José Mourinho, and quickly got back to work on Sunday. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring in the 19th minute, finishing off another brilliant run forward with a clinical right-footed finish from a tight angle.

The England international then forced an error from Málaga goalkeeper Alfonso Herrera, who was credited with an own goal just seven minutes later. Kylian Mbappé was next to get his name on the scoresheet, burying a sensational volley set up by Trent Alexander-Arnold at the half-hour mark.

Not to be left out, Vinícius Júnior assisted Arda Güler’s 92nd minute goal to seal all three points for Real Madrid. It was a day of celebrations, but there was one major elephant in the Bernabéu.

Bellingham Is Finally Free

Jude Bellingham has been in sensational form. | Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images

Last season, Bellingham admitted he is sometimes a “victim” of his own versatility. In his first three seasons at Real Madrid, the England international has operated as a false nine, a No. 10, a left midfielder, a central midfielder and even a quasi-fullback.

Previous managers used Bellingham to fill gaps in an injury-desolated squad with little regard to how much better the team—and the midfielder—played in his natural No. 10 position. Mourinho, though, is not making the same mistakes as his predecessors.

The Portuguese boss has given Bellingham full freedom up top, allowing the 23-year-old to roam wherever he needs to either create a goal or score one of his own. He is finally in the right positions to make dangerous runs forward and crash the box after two seasons of playing in a deeper role ... and look at the production.

Los Blancos have scored 10 goals this season and Bellingham has been involved in five of them. He got on the scoresheet against Espanyol, tallied two assists against Real Sociedad and scored on Sunday against Málaga. He also created the own goal that doubled Real Madrid’s lead and hit the post in the second half.

The last time Bellingham was given complete creative freedom, the Spanish giants won La Liga, the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup. Mourinho seemingly took notes, and now his side is flying.

Alexander-Arnold Leaves His Mark

Trent Alexander-Arnold made his first start of the season. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

It’s been a somewhat shocking start to the season for Alexander-Arnold. The England international was overlooked by Mourinho in the team’s first two matches, playing second-fiddle to new signing Denzel Dumfries.

Last summer’s blockbuster acquisition was finally fully fit, yet he logged just 10 minutes against Espanyol and didn’t even make an appearance against Real Sociedad. Alexander-Arnold got the nod on Sunday, though, and quickly reminded Mourinho just who he is.

The former Liverpool star showed off his attacking capabilities all game, carving down the right flank to deliver (mostly) accurate service into the box. It was a trademark cross to Mbappé that made it 3–0 Real Madrid, earning Alexander-Arnold his first assist of the season.

By the time the final whistle sounded, the 27-year-old had created three chances, just one less than Vinícius Jr’s four, which led all players at the Bernabéu.

Perhaps even more impressive were his defensive contributions. Yes, Málaga were hardly a threatening opponent, but they had decent looks in transition that Alexander-Arnold took care of before his fellow defenders even had a chance to worry. At one point in the first half, he even ventured across the pitch to the left flank to stifle a counter attack, earning himself deafening applause from the Bernabéu crowd.

Alexander-Arnold’s place in the team will be an interesting storyline as the season progresses, but having two stellar right-back options is a welcome problem for Real Madrid after two seasons of constant issues on the right flank.

The Yan Diomande Question

Yan Diomande was only given 25 minutes on Sunday. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

When Real Madrid signed Yan Diomande in a deal worth a record-breaking $161.6 million (€140 million), it seemed obvious that the teenager was going to become the new right winger. Yet he’s started all three games on the bench, losing out to Arda Güler and Brahim Díaz.

Not throwing such a young player into the fire away at Espanyol made plenty of sense, especially since Diomande only made one preseason appearance. He logged 26 minutes in Catalonia that night, and was involved in the build-up of Los Blancos’ last-gasp winner.

Fast forward four days later and Diomande only played six minutes in Real Madrid’s rout over Real Sociedad. Then, on an afternoon when Mourinho made five changes to his XI, the 19-year-old was still kept on the bench.

A home game against the newly promoted Málaga presented the perfect opportunity for Mourinho to get a look at what an attack featuring Mbappé, Vinícius Jr, Bellingham and Diomande looks like, while also allowing the winger to get acclimated with his new team in a low stakes match.

Instead, Diomande was only given 25 minutes. In the limited cameo, the former RB Leipzig man misplaced just one pass and created one chance. The numbers do not leap off the page, but in typical Real Madrid fashion, the team overloaded the left flank in the closing stages, leaving Diomande without many chances to exert his influence.

There’s a growing impatience among fans to finally see the blockbuster signing given a proper chance, but Mourinho is clearly proceeding with caution when it comes to the youngster.