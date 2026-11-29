José Mourinho looked unamused when he had to explain his controversial decision to substitute Arda Güler instead of Vinícius Júnior following a frustrating defeat on Saturday night.

Real Madrid’s 10-game win streak came to an end in a shocking 2–1 defeat at home against Alavés. Los Blancos were flat, and costly mistakes opened the door for Alavés’s stunning upset.

Mourinho decided to introduce Carlos Espí at the hour mark as Madrid frantically chased another vintage comeback; however, it was Güler, one of the best players of the season, who was sacrificed as a result—not Vinícius. The decision was met with some whistles from the Bernabéu, and it was ultimately unsuccessful as Los Blancos were unable to manufacture a late equalizer.

Following yet another largely unproductive performance from Vinícius, many were left dumbfounded by Mourinho’s substitution. After the match, the Portuguese boss addressed his decision with a detailed explanation of his thought process to try to diffuse the tension.

“We lacked a presence in the box,” Mourinho said. “We were moving the ball around, but we were not occupying the area, and I thought Espí would be a solution against an opponent that has given us a match unlike any other that has come here, and that is far from being a criticism.

“When Bernardo [Silva] and Arda are on, who are similar players—like I said a few games back when they played together and did well—they are two football-minded players. Two players that like having the ball, to circulate the ball. But the team wasn’t finding space and lacked a box presence.

“When I brought on Espí, I thought I just had two options: either taking out Arda or Vinícius. And my thinking was that with Vinícius on one wing and Diomande on the other would provide us with that piece of width to create spaces, and I believed Arda and Bernardo were both going to be doing the same exact job.”

Mourinho Dismisses Latest Wave of Vinícius Júnior Whistles

Vinícius Júnior’s difficult season continued. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

But regardless of how much Mourinho tries to defend him, Vinícius was once again subject to boos and whistles from the Bernabéu crowd after another game without a goal contribution, extending a dreadful league scoring drought that dates back to August.

It’s not that Vinícius was particularly poor against Alavés, but in his first La Liga start in over two months, Los Blancos lost for the first time since September’s Madrid derby, which was the last time the Brazilian had featured from the start in the league.

Mourinho was asked about the Bernabéu’s attitude towards Vinícius after another wave of boos and whistles. But the Portuguese manager was having none of it as he frustratingly pleaded not to create false narratives.

Vinícius Júnior often found himself surrounded against Alavés. | Maria Jimenez/Real Madrid/Getty Images

“My feeling is that when Real Madrid loses, that is the big story,” Mourinho stated. “You have something to talk about at least until Wednesday: ‘Real Madrid lost, Real Madrid played poorly, the manager made a mistake with his team, with his substitutions.’”

“You don’t have to invent that Arda left angry, that Vinícius was whistled, that I was whistled because I didn’t substitute Vinícius, you don’t need to make up stories,” Mourinho added. “Madrid have lost, worry about analyzing our defeat.

“You search for stories when things are going well to try to add a little bit of spice, but we lost. It’s a very tough situation for us, it’s a situation that you surely have a lot to criticize and comment. Let’s not go there, Vini has been the same as the rest of the team, I don’t think there was a player that was better than the rest, and obviously the manager is responsible. There is no other story.”

Mourinho’s men now face a pivotal trip to Anoeta to face Real Sociedad on Wednesday, obligated to collect three points to get back within striking distance of Barcelona in the La Liga title race, or else they could be as far as nine points back by next weekend.