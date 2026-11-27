While Real Madrid manager José Mourinho clearly holds Vinícius Júnior in high regard, he was forced to admit this week that the difference made by his fellow stars Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé is “incomparable.” Only goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was given the same lofty praise.

Mourinho is a manager who views soccer as the ultimate meritocracy. Every match is there to be won and the individuals he sends out onto the field are the ones that will given him the best chance of victory. In that world, minutes played are the ultimate status symbol.

Intriguingly, Mbappé, Courtois and Bellingham lead Real Madrid’s roster for game time across all competitions this season. Vinícius Jr’s attempts to match those minutes were hampered by a four-match domestic ban, but it was telling that the Brazilian winger started on the bench against Celta Vigo last weekend when available for selection once again.

Madrid’s second highest-paid player duly came off the bench and helped Madrid change the game before scoring in a start against PSV Eindhoven in midweek, yet Mourinho still conceded that the mercurial trickster falls short of the impact had by some of his teammates.

When confronted with the perceived hierarchy between Madrid’s three most famous players, Mourinho told assembled media that Bellingham and Mbappé’s near ever-presence is a direct reflection of their talent. “The fact that they get so many minutes isn’t a matter of status; it’s down to their performance, which is incomparable,” the Portuguese boss pointed out.

“That’s what makes the difference. We’ve felt the impact of playing without Jude, and we’d feel it without Mbappé, too. We have Courtois, who makes an incredible difference—that’s why he plays every match, unless he’s ill.”

Bellingham notably started on the bench against PSV on Tuesday night, coming on with Madrid trailing 1–0 to singlehandedly orchestrate a 5–1 thrashing. There appeared to be no sense of frustration from the royally in-form England international—not that Mourinho would accept any dissent.

“If one of them ends up on the bench and doesn’t like it, that’s their issue,” he scoffed. “The group is focused on a collective goal that transcends individual ones, and even they are capable of maintaining that kind of relationship. Everything else is secondary.”

Mourinho inherited an infamously fractious locker room over the summer, with Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde taking a very literal interpretation of in-fighting. However, the self-proclaimed ‘Special One’ is yet to encounter any dark clouds he can’t disperse.

“You’ll always run into the occasional sulky face, but so far, I haven’t had any issues in the locker room,” Mourinho insisted. “We’ve been together for five months now, and there haven’t been any problems. If any do arise, the locker room itself will handle them—I don’t think it would even reach me. I can see that they all share a common goal. The collective objective will always outweigh any individual sulking.”

How Real Madrid’s Leading Trio Compare in 2026–27

Stat Vinícius Jr Kylian Mbappé Jude Bellingham Appearances 14 18 18 Minutes 998 1,608 1,440 Goals 2 19 7 Assists 3 5 4 Red Cards 1 0 0 Minutes per G/A 199.6 67 130.9

Mourinho Takes Firm Stance on January Transfer Window

José Mourinho (right) has a blossoming relationship with Vinícius Júnior. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Mourinho has no intention of disrupting his harmonious roster with any transfers this January. Madrid are infamously inactive in the winter window but there have been rampant reports of potential exits for some under-used talents, most notably regarding the future of Endrick. While the Brazilian teenager has publicly floated the prospect of another loan move having flourished at Lyon last term, Mourinho was having none of it.

“There isn’t a single player I don’t like or don’t want here,” the 63-year-old insisted. “I don’t want anyone from the transfer market—and I’m saying this now, with two months to go before things get hectic—nor do I want anyone to leave. The door is closed.

“I don’t want to talk about the transfer market; don’t write any stories about the transfer market, because I don’t want that.”