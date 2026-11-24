A sensational second half powered Real Madrid to a 5–1 victory over PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, extending their winning streak to 10 matches across all competitions.

José Mourinho’s men looked in danger of suffering their first defeat since September in the early stages at the Bernabéu. The visitors were the better side in the opening 45 minutes and took a well-deserved lead in the 32nd minute when Ivan Perišić buried a penalty given up by Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Yet the lackluster first half was completely forgotten when Jude Bellingham came into the game after the halftime break. The England international, who is dealing with a minor fitness issue, turned the tide. Federico Valverde opened the scoring in the 50th minute and was soon upstaged by Bellingham, who juggled the ball twice before sending a magificent trivela goal off the post and into the back of the net.

The floodgates were now open for the 15-time European champions. Kylian Mbappé was the next man to get on the scoresheet, finishing off a great play from Arda Güler. Suddenly it was 3–1 in the 64th minute.

Vinícius Júnior added to the tally, breathing a visible sigh of relief to finally break his goal drought. Three mintues later, Mbappé bagged his brace, securing a 5–1 win for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid remain perfect in the league phase, with five wins in five Champions League matches this season. They also have now won 10 consecutive games across all competitions for the first time in five years.

The Problem That Won’t Go Away

Antonio Rüdiger (left) and Real Madrid’s defense has been lacking in the Champions League. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Over the last two summers, Real Madrid have signed six defenders. And yet clean sheets continue to be a problem for José Mourinho’s men, especially in Europe.

Los Blancos have now conceded eight goals in five Champions League matches this season. They have failed to blank any of their league phase opponents: Inter, Roma, RB Leipzig, AEK Athens and now, PSV.

Whether it’s from poor starts, individual errors or lax defending—Real Madrid were guilty of all three against PSV—they have let opponents find the back of the net far too easily in their favorite competition. The numbers could honestly be even further skewed without vintage heroics from Thibaut Courtois.

Sure, Mourinho rotated his backline in Tuesday’s affair, giving Antonio Rüdiger and Éder Militão the nod in central defense, but even when his first-choice options start, the team cannot keep a clean sheet; Ibrahima Konaté and Dean Huijsen started against Roma, and the team let in three.

It hasn’t cost the team yet in Europe, but against stronger opponents, such a leaky backline could prove extremely costly.

Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. PSV (4-3-2-1)

Vinícius Júnior (left) and Kylian Mbappé were firing on all cylinders. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

GK: Thibaut Courtois—6.4: For once, the team didn’t need the goalkeeper to play savior. Couldn’t stop Perišić’s penalty but didn’t need to make another save for the rest of the game.

RB: Federico Valverde—8.9: Scored his third Champions League goal of the season, surging forward into the box like he was a winger and not the team’s right back. It’s that instinct and powerful shot that make the Uruguayan so versatile and dangerous.

CB: Éder Militão—7.1: Off the pace and a complete liability in transition. Seemed a step behind nearly every time the visitors sprung into action. Unsurprisingly hooked at halftime.

CB: Antonio Rüdiger—6.6: At his best when using his physicality to disrupt PSV’s attack, but even his best isn’t very good anymore. Picked up a yellow card and made his exit at halftime.

LB: Marc Cucurella—7.8: One of his better performances in a white shirt. Only misplaced three passes, was active in the final third and swept up any advances down his flank.

DM: Bernardo Silva—7.1: Had a look of wonder after Bellingham’s goal. None of his passes produced a similar reaction, but he did his job and kept the midfield ticking.

DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—6.4: Gave away a penalty with an unwise tackle inside his box. Throw in his yellow card and Mourinho decided he’d seen enough at halftime.

RW: Yan Diomande—8.1: Never looked overly dangerous, but played his role in the build-up to the team’s equalizer. Deserves credit for his relentless press and work rate off the ball as well.

AM: Arda Güler—8.8: Largely frustrated in the first half, but all it took was one moment to showcase his exceptional skill: a brilliant backheel to set up Valverde. Made it two assists in four minutes by teeing up Mbappé.

LW: Vinícius Júnior—8.5: Luck was against him for most of the match. Hit the post twice, but finally got his moment in the dying stages. Scored his first goal since August and his first Champions League goal since March.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—9.5: Simply inevitable in the Champions League. Bagged another brace to extend his scoring streak to seven consecutive matches in the competition.

SUB: Jude Bellingham (46’ for Tchouaméni)—8.8: Breathed some life into the team as soon as he came on. His goal felt like only a matter of time. Collected an assist as well to make it a truly game-changing performance.

SUB: Dean Huijsen (36’ for Militão)—6.4: Continued raising his stock with another solid, steady performance.

SUB: Ibrahima Konaté (46’ for Rüdiger)—6.6: Instantly shored-up Real Madrid’s defense.

SUB: Eduardo Camavinga (70’ for Güler)—6.2: Lucky to escape from a borderline tackle with just a yellow card.

SUB: Brahim Díaz (80’ for Diomande)—6.7: Dropped his shoulder and played a brilliant through ball to set up Mbappé’s second.

Subs not used: Andriy Lunin (GK), Sergio Mestre (GK), Álvaro Carreras, Denzel Dumfries, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Pitarch, Carlos Espí.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Arda Güler bagged two assists in 70 minutes. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid are a different team without Jude Bellingham . The England international started the game on the bench as a precaution, and the team looked wildly unimaginative. The hosts created virtually nothing in the first half and was crying out for his vision and box-crashing runs. His addition completely changed the game, and a wondrous goal likely had even his enemies applauding.

. The England international started the game on the bench as a precaution, and the team looked wildly unimaginative. The hosts created virtually nothing in the first half and was crying out for his vision and box-crashing runs. His addition completely changed the game, and a wondrous goal likely had even his enemies applauding. It’s a wonder Arda Güler was ever not a permanent starter. The 21-year-old is simply magical in the final third, picking out his teammates with precision and style. He has been such a large part of Mourinho’s success in his return to the Bernabéu.

was ever not a permanent starter. The 21-year-old is simply magical in the final third, picking out his teammates with precision and style. He has been such a large part of Mourinho’s success in his return to the Bernabéu. After an electrifying run in October, Yan Diomande’s contributions in the final third have dried up. There’s no denying the young winger looked better on the left, but since Vinícius Jr’s return, he’s been forced back to the right, where he has been held quiet in the last two matches.

The Numbers That Explain Real Madrid’s Electrifying Win

Real Madrid ended the first half without a shot on target . In the second half, they managed a staggering nine.

. In the second half, they managed a staggering nine. The hosts tallied a 4.79 xG , one they surpassed with five goals on the night. In fact, had the woodwork not denied Vinícius Jr twice, they would have won by an even larger margin.

, one they surpassed with five goals on the night. In fact, had the woodwork not denied Vinícius Jr twice, they would have won by an even larger margin. PSV will be kicking themselves for not taking better advantage of their early opportunities. They created four big chances and only walked away with one goal—and it was a penalty.

Statistic Real Madrid PSV Posession 62% 38% Expected Goals (xG) 4.79 1.69 Total Shots 24 10 Shots on Target 9 1 Big Chances 8 4 Pass Accuracy 90% 82% Fouls 6 11 Corners 4 1