Roma star Wesley has waded into the discourse surrounding Endrick’s future, pleading with his fellow Brazilian to join him in the Italian capital.

Endrick has been a marginal figure for Real Madrid once again this season, totalling just 159 minutes of pitch time in all competitions in 2026–27. So far, his one and only start under José Mourinho came in last month’s 4–1 win over Sevilla.

It’s a continuation of a frustrating story for Endrick, who was largely a substitute under Carlo Ancelotti in his first season at the Bernabéu in 2024–25, and was an even more peripheral the following campaign under Xabi Alonso—before moving to Lyon on a six-month loan.

The youngster, who arrived in Europe as one of South American soccer’s great hopes, regained some momentum in France with several eye-catching displays that even earned him spot on Brazil’s 2026 World Cup roster.

Post-summer, though, it’s been a return to slim pickings for Endrick, with Brazil boss Ancelotti insisting the forward needs more regular game time.

‘Come, Come’—Wesley Confirms Endrick Plea

One club rumored to hold an interest in the forward, who can operate centrally or out wide, is Roma, with the Italians reportedly considering a loan move.

Wing back Wesley candidly talked up the possibility of a deal after his side’s 2–2 Champions League draw with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, revealing he had even spoken with Endrick about it.

“I gave him a little nudge,” Wesley told TNT Sports Brasil. “I told him, ‘Come, come,’ but he’s the one who decides. It’s his career.

“I hope that wherever he goes, or if he stays at Real Madrid, he is very happy and successful because he’s a good kid who deserves it.

“If he comes, he’ll certainly be very well received by Roma’s supporters and by us.”

Curiously, Endrick’s one goal and Player of the Match display this season came in Real Madrid’s 4–3 comeback win against Roma last month.

What Does the Future Hold for Endrick?

Endrick (right) is wanted by several clubs. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Despite the 20-year-old’s lack of action, Mourinho has continually insisted his young forward is not for sale.

Ahead of last weekend’s La Liga win over Celta Vigo, the manager told reporters: “I need him. I love Endrick, and Real Madrid is more important than him. This means we need him to stay here.

“My response to the agents, to the newspapers is this: I need Endrick, and therefore Real Madrid.”

However, Mourinho did leave some wiggle room, adding: “If the club’s higher-ups decide otherwise, I will respect it. But I want him to stay here 100%.”

Along with Roma, the likes of AC Milan, Manchester United and even Paris Saint-Germain—reeling from ACL injuries to both Desiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia—have all been suggested as possible suitors were he to become available.

Regardless of Mourinho’s “love”, Endrick’s pathway at Madrid is a complicated one, with the forward positions stacked. He currently ranks as the manager’s third-choice center forward behind Kylian Mbappé and summer signing Carlos Espí. On the right wing, where he largely featured for Lyon, he is forced to compete for minutes with Arda Güler, Yan Diomande and Brahim Díaz.

Fellow Brazilian Rodrygo will add to that list when he returns from injury. Franco Mastantuono, currently on loan at Fiorentina, is another right-sided forward on the club’s books, while there are high hopes for 18-year-old academy starlet Alexis Ciria, who featured regularly in pre-season.

On top of all that, there is also no guarantee that Florentino Pérez won’t splash out on another superstar forward option in the summer should the opportunity present itself.