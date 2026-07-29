Joshua Zirkzee’s Man Utd Future Just Became a Bit Clearer

If Joshua Zirkzee is considering a future away from Manchester United this coming season, the chance of Juventus being his landing spot is nearly extinguished.

Zirkzee came from Serie A after a breakout spell at Bologna, so it made sense that going back to Italy would be a reasonable option for the giant Dutchman.

The 25-year-old has pulled off standout moments, but he’s never really found his place at United and was a victim last season of the club playing only 40 matches across all competitions—a consequence of no European commitment and swift domestic cup eliminations.

There simply wasn’t the game time to go round the whole squad. That will change significantly in 2026–27, with a minimum of eight extra matches because of the Champions League league phase, and potentially many more on top.

Why Zirkzee Joining Juventus Is Now Unlikely

Randal Kolo Muani is heading back to Juventus. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Reports earlier this week spoke of Juventus’ interest in Zirkzee. The Turin giants lost Dušan Vlahović at the end of June when a new contract with the Serbian striker wasn’t agreed.

However, already since then, Fabrizio Romano has reported a deal to take Randal Kolo Muani to Turin is almost complete. The loan with obligation to buy will eventually cost Juve an estimated $51.4 million (€45 million) and sheds some light on the club’s financial situation. Serie A is no longer the wealthy powerhouse it was from the 1980s through to the 2000s, and payment for Kolo Muani is effectively having to be delayed.

Already this summer, Juve have been stung for $45.7 million (€40 million), an obligation on Loïs Openda as a condition of his loan from RB Leipzig. The Belgian striker has already left on loan for Lyon for a $4 million (€3.5 million) fee after scoring only once in Serie A last season.

Patrick Berger of Sky Sport Germany also reported on Wednesday that a deal for Bayer Leverkusen winger Kerim Alajbegović starting at $37.7 million (€33 million) is in the “final stages.”

It’s increasingly unlikely there will be the financial scope to pursue Zirkzee as well.

The Athletic reported this week that Manchester United are “open to selling” Zirkzee. That is already very different from actively looking to offload.

Interest from Ajax is not expected to progress after the team from Amsterdam made two other signings. Two unnamed Premier League clubs have also enquired about Zirkzee’s situation, but only time will tell if anything comes of it before the transfer window closes on Sept. 1.

Zirkzee’s Role at Man Utd Explained

Zirkzee is often typecast by onlookers as a bruising center forward. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

Zirkzee has always felt a little misunderstood since he first arrived at Manchester United. The Dutchman is a versatile attacker capable of playing several different positions, but his physical size makes it easy for fans to wrongly assume he’s a powerful No. 9 type.

Zirkzee’s skillset is different. He may share similar physical characteristics with Erling Haaland, but he would rather drop deep to involve himself in build-up play than wait close to goal for a chance to fall his way. Zirkzee is a master of close control with the ball at his feet and has the vision to be a creator. Both characteristics were on display when he scored one and assisted another as United thrashed Rosenborg in preseason last Friday.

Rather than understudying Benjamin Šeško as a penalty-box striker, he’s closer to being a backup to Bruno Fernandes in the No. 10 role, or even a false nine who will make space for vertical runners—shown in the way he set up Shea Lacey to score against Rosenborg.

But with Fernandes hardly missing a game and Matheus Cunha his main source of other competition, no one said it would be easy.

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