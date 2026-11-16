Jude Bellingham Breaks England Record on Historic Night for Three Lions in Spain

England’s final match of the year proved a significant moment for Jude Bellingham. Not only did the Real Madrid superstar play a major role in inflicting Spain’s first defeat in over two years in Atlético Madrid’s stadium, he also broke a Three Lions record that has stood for decades.

Bellingham enjoyed an all-action performance at the Metropolitano, putting national pride ahead of club loyalties as he took a dim view of Marc Cucurella’s usual gamesmanship—at one point, the 23-year-old stood over his Los Blancos teammate, accusing him of playacting. During another flashpoint, he shoved Cucurella out of the way as the teams strode towards the tunnel.

It was his press that helped force England’s second goal, scored by Ezri Konsa from the resultant corner. Bellingham then played the final pass for the third England strike, scored by Ben White, spotting the overlapping run of the Arsenal defender and finding him with an inch-perfect pass that took five Spain players out of the play in one tap of the right foot.

That assist was Bellingham’s seventh for England in 2026 and is now a new annual record since such records for the national team began in 1980.

Bellingham had assisted in England’s 2–1 win over Croatia three days earlier to get his sixth England assist and equal the record initially set by striker Les Ferdinand in 1993. David Beckham and Raheem Sterling matched that mark in 2004 and 2019 respectively, but no one had surpassed it until Bellingham in Madrid on Sunday night.

Bellingham Storms UEFA Nations League

Bellingham has dazzled for England this year. | Burak Akbulut/Anadolu/Getty Images

Bellingham’s 2026 with England did not start until June, sitting out the March friendlies against Uruguay and Japan because of a hamstring injury he’d suffered with Real Madrid in February.

At the World Cup, it was his goals that made the headlines, scoring seven times as England finished third at the tournament to record its best finish in the men’s edition since 1966. That was the most an England player has scored at any World Cup tournament, bettering the six-goal tallies recorded by Harry Kane in 2018 and 2026, and Gary Lineker in 1986.

Bellingham only managed one assist at the World Cup, in England’s 2–0 win over Panama during the group stage. His assists have supercharged since the UEFA Nations League began in September, largely replacing his goal impact—it’s only one goal since the World Cup.

Bellingham racked up six assists in England’s Nations League group, providing a goal in each match against Spain, one against Croatia at Wembley and three against Croatia on the road.

Jude Bellingham’s 2026 England Assists vs. Sterling, Beckham, Ferdinand

Jude Bellingham Raheem Sterling David Beckham Les Ferdinand vs. Panama, June 27 (Harry Kane) vs. Montenegro, March 25 (Harry Kane) vs. Portugal, Feb. 17 (Ledley King) vs. San Marino, Feb. 16 (David Platt) vs. Spain, Sept. 26 (Anthony Gordon) vs. Bulgaria, Sept. 7 (Harry Kane) vs. France, June 13 (Frank Lampard) vs. San Marino, Feb. 16 (Carlton Palmer) vs. Croatia, Oct. 3 (Harry Kane) vs. Kosovo, Sept. 10 (Harry Kane) vs. Croatia, June 21 (Frank Lampard) vs. Poland, Sept. 9 (Paul Gascoigne) vs. Croatia, Oct. 3 (Bukayo Saka) vs. Kosovo, Sept. 10 (Jadon Sancho) vs. Ukraine, Aug. 17 (Michael Owen) vs. San Marino, Nov. 16 (Ian Wright) vs. Croatia, Oct. 3 (Morgan Rogers) vs. Bulgaria, Oct. 14 (Ross Barkley) vs. Austria, Sept. 4 (Frank Lampard) vs. San Marino, Nov. 16 (Paul Ince) vs. Croatia, Nov. 12 (Morgan Rogers) vs. Kosovo, Nov. 17 (Marcus Rashford) vs. Poland, Sept. 8 (Jermain Defoe) vs. San Marino, Nov. 16 (Ian Wright) vs. Spain, Nov. 15 (Ben White) - - -

Even though Kane won the 2026 Ballon d’Or, primarily for the goals he scored with Bayern Munich last season, Bellingham was named England’s Men’s Player of the Year for 2025–26 for his contributions with the national team. He retained the award he’d previously won in 2024–25, having also been the runner-up in both 2023–24 and 2022–23, and is surely the early favorite for 2026–27 as well.

Since the accolade was created in 2003, Wayne Rooney holds the all-time record with four wins (2008, 2009, 2014, 2015). Bellingham is tied second on that list alongside Frank Lampard (2004, 2005), Steven Gerrard (2007, 2012), Kane (2017, 2018) and Bukayo Saka (2021–22, 2022–23).

England does not currently know its quarterfinal opponent for the Nations League knockout phase, which begins in March. The 1966 world champion has never lifted this trophy before, at best placing third after beating Switzerland in a penalty shootout in the inaugural tournament in 2018–19.