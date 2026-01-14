‘Clowns’—Jude Bellingham Mercilessly Slams Xabi Alonso Reports

Jude Bellingham has bluntly labelled reports he didn’t support former Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso as a “load of s---.”

Alonso’s authority being undermined by Real Madrid’s “Galácticos” was said to be a major reason for his failed tenure. Recent reports indicated Bellingham was among a group of Real Madrid players that were “unconvinced” by Alonso.

The England international has swiftly moved to debunk the claims, letting it rip with a ruthless tirade on his JB5 App.

“Until now I've let far too many of these slide, always hoping the truth will come to light in its own time,” Bellingham wrote. “But honestly ... What a load of s---.

“Truly feel sorry for the people that hang onto the every word of these clowns and their 'sources'. Do not believe everything you read, every now and then these lot need to be held accountable for spreading this kind of damaging misinformation for clicks and added controversy.”

Along with Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde were alleged to be unhappy with Alonso’s management—the Spaniard parted ways with Real Madrid on Monday following the 2–1 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Bellingham Bids Farewell to Xabi Alonso

A lot of managers don’t get time at Real Madrid and Xabi Alonso was one of them. pic.twitter.com/IqsdFc0qi5 — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) January 13, 2026

A number of Real Madrid players took to social media to bid farewell to Alonso after confirmationof his departure, which has been billed as mutual by the club but as sacking by some sections of the media.

Bellingham wasn’t part of the group that initially posted—adding to the speculation that he was against the Spanish boss—but hours before he ranted about his alleged unhappiness, he sent a message of his own to Alonso.

“Thank you, Mister,” he wrote on Instagram. “It was a pleasure, all the very best for the future.”

Jude Bellingham’s farewell message for Xabi Alonso. | Instagram (judebellingham)

Bellingham played in 29 of the 34 matches Alonso managed during his Real Madrid tenure, scoring six goals and assisting another five. Since fully recovering from a shoulder injury back in October, he started 15 of Los Blancos’ last 18 games of the Alonso era, coming off the bench in the other three.

With Álvaro Arbeloa now appointed as Alonso’s replacement, Bellingham and the rest of Real Madrid’s squad must turn their focus to the Copa del Rey round of 16 clash against Albacete on Wednesday night.

