Jurgen Klopp Explains Broken Management Promise After Liverpool Exit

Two years on from leaving Liverpool after complaints of fatigue, Jürgen Klopp has made a return to management to take over the Germany men’s national team.

In the first summer after stepping down at Anfield, Klopp opened himself up to the prospect of working again in soccer but rejected the notion of laboring through the daily grind of coaching. “I’m going to do some work. I’m too young to only do padel tennis and grandchildren,” he told the International Coaches’ Congress in Wurzburg, Germany in July 2024. “Will that be coach again? I would actually rule that out at the moment.”

Klopp lived up to his word, taking on the role of Red Bull’s head of global soccer. Despite constantly being linked with every high-profile vacancy, be that for club or country, the 59-year-old repeatedly stressed the satisfaction he got from his new, supervisory role.

However, that stance of “ruling out” coaching eventually softened as the hours of padel and family visits were racked up. Manchester United, Chelsea, England and the U.S. men’s national team all tried and failed to tempt Klopp back to the dugout. Now Germany has succeeded.

The poorly kept secret was confirmed on Friday, with Klopp unveiled as the national team’s new head coach three weeks on from Julian Nagelsmann’s resignation following a disappointing World Cup exit in the round of 32. Klopp has signed a four-year contract, which will take in the 2028 European Championship and the 2030 World Cup.

‘So Special’—Klopp Explains Why Germany Job Is Different

Jürgen Klopp has taken the Germany job. | Tom Weller/picture alliance/Getty Images

Ahead of his first official day in the job on Aug. 15, 2026, Klopp held an introductory press conference in Leipzig. After so many rebuffed offers, the most obvious question centered around why he was willing to give up his comfortable existence for the weight of expectation which comes with international management.

“The national team can unite us Germans like almost nothing else,” Klopp explained. “That’s exactly what makes this task so special to me. I’m grateful for everything I’ve been able to experience and learn over the past year and a half at Red Bull, and for the openness that made this agreement possible in the first place.

“Now I’m looking forward to this special challenge in German soccer, which we will tackle together with humility and patience: to develop a team that fights for one another, that enjoys playing soccer, and that the people of our country can rally behind with full conviction.”

Klopp, who will be joined by his former Liverpool assistant coaches Peter Krawietz, Pepijn Lijnders as well as retired international Sven Bender, added: “It’s a great honor to be sitting here today.

“What’s been happening to me over the last few days is that a movie is playing in my head—thoughts are running through my mind. Where did it all begin? Where do I come from? I already had an idea of how significant the role of national team coach is. But when you’re actually associated with it, you feel the magnitude and the responsibility even more.”

In an odd sojourn into the third person, the revered Champions League and Premier League winner offered up another definitive prediction for the future of his managerial legacy: “Jürgen Klopp has no career after the national team. Ideally, this is the highlight of my career.”

Klopp’s Arrival Comes With a Threat

It wasn’t all smiles for Jürgen Klopp. | Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Amid the positivity, there was a familiar edge to Klopp’s introduction. Alongside a swipe at the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the former Liverpool manager fired a warning to the media. “The day you no longer want this, just say so. And I’m out. No severance pay,” he threatened.

“If you say tomorrow, ‘He’s terrible,’ I’m out. Not just a few of you—it would have to be more than that. If the DFB says, ‘He’s terrible,’ I’m out. If you act out of line and don’t leave my family alone, I’m out.”

“We have a mission to fulfill,” Klopp added. “I’ve given interviews here and there, but I can’t say I’ve missed it.”

That mission needs to be achievable, Klopp stressed: “We need realistic expectations. People ask: Are we as good as France? And the answer is no—so that’s not true.”

France were dumped out of the World Cup semifinals but played an attacking game that wooed the vast majorty of neutrals. The man who coined the phrase ‘heavy metal football’ is inclined to adopt a similarly front-footed approach: “I’m eager to work with guys who play a style of soccer that everyone enjoys. It doesn’t always lead to immediate success, but I want people to go home after the game and say, ‘Wow!’”

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