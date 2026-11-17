Germany national team manager Jürgen Klopp triumphantly told the world that he and his staff have found “the right position” for Florian Wirtz, something which still seems to have escaped the grasp of Andoni Iraola at Liverpool.

Klopp was in a boisterous mood after watching his side dismantle the Netherlands 5–0 on Monday night, thanks in no small part to a pair of goals from Wirtz. “There was this feeling that a new coach might have to ‘drink himself into liking’ this squad,” the former Liverpool manager cackled at the full-time whistle. “But then I arrive, and I find myself head-over-heels in love with all 44 of these guys.”

Wirtz has inspired more of that affection than most.

“I only knew him from television. I was shocked when I saw him on the pitch for the first time. An extraordinary footballer,” Klopp gushed this week. “It helps that he’s so vocal. He’s the first pressing player, can press two players without getting tired.”

Klopp’s adoration of Wirtz has been reflected with his output on the pitch, which has never been forthcoming for Liverpool. The playmaker’s brace against the Netherlands arrived in 11 minutes. The last 10 months have brought him two Premier League goals. Part of that disconnect has been put down to his contrasting role for both clubs, according to Klopp at least.

“We’ve also found the right position for Flo,” the international coach pointed out. Yet, the concept of replicating Wirtz’s use for Germany at Liverpool isn’t quite so simple.

What Is ‘the Right Position’ for Wirtz?

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Wirtz has been at his best for Germany and Bayer Leverkusen when given two things, both of which are in short supply at Liverpool: lots of touches and lots of movement.

Pep Guardiola always used to say that Kevin De Bruyne was “a player who needs his dynamic.” The former Manchester City boss argued: “He’s a player who, when he stays more in his position, is not at his top [level].” The same rings true for Wirtz.

Never blessed with any physical heft or a blinding burst of speed, Wirtz gets his advantage by processing the information around him quicker than anyone else on the pitch. The more crashing bodies there are to disrupt everyone else, the more of an edge there is for the tiptoeing playmaker. “There was a lot of movement in our game, and we were all eager to play football,” Wirtz explained during the previous international break. “That makes it easier to shine.”

As his heat map against the Netherlands demonstrates, Wirtz was given that lateral licence which he graves. Of the touches he took during his 75 minutes of action, 20 came on the right-hand side of the pitch, with 26 on the left.

That freedom is harder to come by at Liverpool.

Why Wirtz Plays So Much Better for Germany Than Liverpool

Florian Wirtz is flowing under Jürgen Klopp. pic.twitter.com/ZEHqn6WcbM — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) November 17, 2026

Wirtz’s Premier League struggles are a consequence of his external environment more than the change of team. In an ideal world, Iraola would also have Liverpool playing the sort of concussive, vertical style which Klopp is striving toward with Germany. The issue are his opponents.

“In the Premier League, he has to get used to those duels,” Iraola admitted when explaining Wirtz’s fluctuating domestic form. “Here, duels are really hard to win. He’s in that process. It’s true he’s been here a year but he’s still acclimatizing to this competition.”

There is no tactical straightjacket pinning Wirtz to the left wing where he has seen so much of the ball for Liverpool—if anything, the 23-year-old runs more at club level to try and find space in the final third. The issue is that he is constantly coming up against rearguards which are well-drilled meaty walls of flesh. The rise of man-to-man marking across the division often means Wirtz has one of the Premier League’s super athletes hanging off his shoulders like a muscular cape.

The center of the pitch, where Wirtz can wreak so much havoc, is so clogged up in the Premier League that Liverpool’s No. 7 has to pull to wing to just get on the ball.

Beyond those struggles, Wirtz faces a fundamental hurdle in perception, which isn’t helped by his highlights for Germany. As Iraola has warned himself, “He’s not a No. 10 or a second striker who is going to score 15 goals this year.” Instead of tangible output, Liverpool’s boss wants a layer of influence which is harder to quantify or clip up for a social media post.

“If he can do that, even better,” Iraola shrugged, “but he’s a player who gives us a lot of control over the matches.”

Getting the message across that Liverpool’s $150 million No. 7 isn’t in the team to score goals will be even harder to achieve than finding Wirtz’s best position.