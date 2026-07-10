Keep, Depth, Drop—What Does the Future Hold for Every 2026 USMNT World Cup Player?

The 2026 World Cup didn’t go to plan for the U.S. men’s national team, crashing out at the quarterfinal stage on home soil despite bringing what many had touted as the most skilled roster in the country’s soccer history.

While there is still no clarity on whether manager Mauricio Pochettino will remain in his role for the 2030 World Cup cycle, plenty of questions arise when one tournament ends. Now that the co-hosted World Cup is in the rearview mirror, the USMNT has to turn the page, looking towards regional success and finding a way back to 2030 in the best possible form.

Here, Sports Illustrated dives into every player from the 26-man 2026 squad and whether the USMNT should keep them around, demote them to a depth role, or drop them from the player pool entirely.

Goalkeepers

Chris Brady

Chris Brady is poised to be the USMNT starting goalkeeper at some point. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 22

22 Current Club: Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire Status: Keep

At 22 years old and now with World Cup experience under his belt, Chris Brady is likely to be a fixture among U.S. goalkeeping in the future. While it will be important for him to move on from MLS, he already has multiple years as a starting goalkeeper with the Chicago Fire and a high ceiling.

Matt Freese

Matt Freese likely surrendered his stronghold on the USMNT’s top goalkeeping role. | MB Media/Getty Images

Age: 27

27 Current Club: New York City FC

New York City FC Status: Depth

At points, this was a good World Cup for Matt Freese. He posted clean sheets against Australia and Bosnia and Herzegovina and was largely a calming presence. Yet, his mistake against Belgium will live on with his reputation forever and at 27 years old, he failed to live up to the historical dominance of USMNT goalkeepers, making it difficult to see a pathway forward for him in the buildup to 2030.

Matt Turner

Matt Turner's time between the sticks has likely run its course. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Age: 31

31 Current Club: New England Revolution

New England Revolution Status: Drop

Matt Turner has been a dedicated soldier for the USMNT. Still, after impressing at the 2022 World Cup, his failed efforts to crack European soccer in France and England, and his return to the New England Revolution have likely doomed the rest of his international career. While Freese, at 27, should continue starting in the near future, Turner’s time in the Stars and Stripes as a 31-year-old has likely come to an end. Two World Cup rosters, though, are not too shabby.

Defenders

Max Arfsten

Max Arfsten's versatility could give him a future with the USMNT. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 25

25 Current Club: Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew Status: Keep

Max Arfsten’s greatest strength is his versatility, but he didn’t get to show it at the World Cup, playing just one minute in the final match against Belgium. In MLS, though, he’s a consistent creator from wide areas and entered the tournament with four goals and four assists in 15 matches with the Columbus Crew.

While there is currently depth on the wings, he will only be 29 years old when the next World Cup rolls around, and, given his ability to play anywhere along the left flank, he should have a role moving forward. At the very least, it’s impossible to say he was part of the problem.

Sergiño Dest

Sergiño Dest impressed in a more attacking role. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 25

25 Current Club: PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven Status: Keep

Sergiño Dest took on a new role as a winger at this World Cup, but, like Arfsten, offers immense versatility down the right side, whether the USMNT chooses to continue with a back three, five or four moving into the future.

While Dest has dealt with injuries throughout his career, he has found consistency at club level in the Netherlands and, with another good season, could position himself for a move up the soccer hierarchy, taking steps back toward his highly touted potential from his early days with Barcelona.

Alex Freeman

Alex Freeman powered the USMNT to victory over Australia. | John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Age: 21

21 Current Club: Villarreal

Villarreal Status: Keep

Alex Freeman was the most significant bright spot for the USMNT at this World Cup, showing his defensive abilities in a back three alongside Chris Richards and Tim Ream, while adeptly picking his moments to rush forward and join the attack as a more traditional fullback.

While he only amassed 340 minutes in his first half-season with La Liga’s Villarreal after moving on from Orlando City, he could take massive steps forward in 2026-27—and at 21 years old, there’s no limit to where his career could take him.

Mark McKenzie

Mark McKenzie likely doesn't have a long time left with the USMNT. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Age: 27

27 Current Club: Toulouse

Toulouse Status: Drop

Mark McKenzie was a regular center back in France’s top flight this season, but couldn’t carve out a role in Pochettino’s USMNT. At 27 years old, he’s not entirely done, but others could rise to a similar skill level and push him off the roster. He’ll be 31 next time out, so he could still be in the mix, but won’t be a first option—and he wasn’t this time around, either.

Tim Ream

Tim Ream’s USMNT era is over. | John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

Age: 38

38 Current Club: Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC Status: Drop

Tim Ream looked good to start the tournament against one-dimensional Paraguay and Australia. Now the oldest player to play at a World Cup for the USMNT, he didn’t try to do anything beyond his skillset and found his role, but against a good team like Belgium, his faults were exposed, and he struggled to keep up.

With 84 caps, congrats to this year’s Captain America, but he shouldn’t be called up again unless it’s a testimonial match in Charlotte.

Chris Richards

Chris Richards will remain a defensive cornerstone for the USMNT. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Age: 26

26 Current Club: Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Status: Keep

Chris Richards is the closest thing the USMNT has to a “world-class” player at this point and was the defensive rock for much of the tournament. He was given a heftier responsibility due to Ream’s level and the tasks that fall on a physically demanding center back in a back three, but largely lived up to it. While the round of 32 wasn’t a landmark win by any means, he was vital to the 10-man effort to see out the result after Folarin Balogun’s red card.

At 26 years old, he’s established himself as a Premier League star center back with Crystal Palace and could look to move to a more prestigious level once his contract expires at the end of the 2026–27 season.

Antonee Robinson

Antonee Robinson's role in 2030 might be nothing more than depth. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 28

28 Current Club: Fulham

Fulham Status: Depth

Like Richards, Robinson has already proven himself as a strong player at the highest-level and didn’t disappoint at the World Cup. Playing as a wingback and a borderline winger at times, he struggled to adapt to Christian Pulisic and the rotating cast in front of him, but was strong in most moments that relied on him.

There’s hope that he can stay in the Premier League, either with Fulham or elsewhere, over the next four years, and he will be 32 at the next World Cup, which could put him in the mix.

Miles Robinson

Miles Robinson won't have a role on the USMNT moving forward. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 29

29 Current Club: FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati Status: Drop

It’s probably time for Miles Robinson to bid adieu to the USMNT. Through 41 caps, he has been a reliable depth defender, but at 29 years old, this was always likely to be his last true World Cup cycle. The highest-paid defender in MLS, he’s still going to be in the mix for upcoming Gold Cups, but there’s little reason to spend minutes on a player who won’t be part of the future.

He went to a World Cup and was one of the few American players to get an Olympic Games under his belt, so overall, an international career to be proud of.

Joe Scally

Joe Scally's age keeps him in the 2030 plans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Age: 23

23 Current Club: Borussia Mönchengladbach

Borussia Mönchengladbach Status: Keep

Joe Scally was a consistent starter for Borussia Mönchengladbach this season and will likely remain so through the 2026–27 campaign. Still young for a defender at 23, he’ll be in the backend of his prime by the time the next World Cup rolls around and could play a more significant role under a likely different coach and different system.

Auston Trusty

Auston Trusty should be a depth option moving forward. | Jared C. Tilton/FIFA/Getty Images

Age: 27

27 Current Club: Celtic

Celtic Status: Depth

Auston Trusty knows how to play under pressure, as he does weekly with Celtic in Scotland. While he showed decently, scoring in the 3–2 loss to Türkiye this summer, he should remain in the mix as pure depth at center back. There’s a chance he could earn a move to a bigger club at 27, and for a central defender, being 31 at the next World Cup isn’t a subpar age for the position.

Defensive/Central Midfielders

Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams battled in midfield for Mauricio Pochettino. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Age: 27

27 Current Club: AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth Verdict: Keep

Tyler Adams needs a new role on the USMNT and a better supporting cast around him to harness what he and Weston McKennie can offer in midfield, but once he can get that system in place, he’s a must-keep piece for either Pochettino or the next manager of the group.

While he had moments of quality on the ball, particularly against Australia and Bosnia and Herzegovina at this tournament, he was not able to impact the game as much as he does in the Premier League, where he sits in a more defensive midfield position.

Sebastian Berhalter

Sebastian Berhalter was one of the best depth options for the USMNT at this World Cup. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 25

25 Current Club: Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Verdict: Keep

Sebastian Berhalter gave life to the USMNT in the match against Belgium, sending a shot from distance off the post as the team looked to crawl back to a level scoreline while trailing 1–0. While he wasn’t able to convert then, he showed his immense qualities and energy as a substitute for Christian Pulisic twice and impressed with a goal and an assist in the loss to Türkiye. Throughout the tournament, Pochettino praised his tenacity and long-shooting abilities as well, calling him a “monster” in midfield on several occasions.

Already with six goals and seven assists in 14 games with the Whitecaps this season, he’s set himself up to make a big move this winter, when his contract in Vancouver ends. With the USMNT, he’s bound to be a starter and a massive presence.

Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie will remain an important player with the USMNT. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 27

27 Current Club: Juventus

Juventus Verdict: Keep

Despite his tactical versatility, Weston McKennie didn’t play to his best at this World Cup. Lauded as a “Swiss army knife” for his ability to play anywhere on the pitch, he struggled to make a landmark difference as he had so many times with Juventus this season.

While it’s unclear where his best position is, it didn’t seem to be in a midfield setup with Malik Tillman—but that shouldn’t harm his case to remain a key part of the team moving forward and into the 2030 World Cup.

Cristian Roldan

Cristian Roldan brought a veteran presence to the 2026 World Cup. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 30

30 Current Club: Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders Verdict: Drop

Cristian Roldan has provided veteran presence to this year’s USMNT and has been a consistent performer at MLS level for many years with the Seattle Sounders. While injury hampered his full use during this World Cup, his primary value was off the pitch and within the group. Now, others with World Cup experience will fill his shoes, bringing more skill to the pitch.

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

Brenden Aaronson

Brenden Aaronson can elevate his game further. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Age: 25

25 Current Club: Leeds United

Leeds United Verdict: Keep

With the ability to play both an attacking midfield role and on the wing, Brenden Aaronson offers attacking versatility to whatever strategy the USMNT opts to take in the future. He has been a central figure in the group since his days with the youth national teams and in the Premier League, and has shown that he can deliver at an elite level. He didn’t get many opportunities this summer, but at 29 in four years, he is poised to play an even more important role with the Stars and Stripes moving forward.

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic's defining era is coming to an end. | John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Age: 25

25 Current Club: AC Milan

AC Milan Verdict: Keep... but almost depth

Christian Pulisic had a bad World Cup; there’s no two ways about it. He struggled to stay healthy, stepping out of the opening game at halftime after posting an assist and setting up an own goal, and also had to leave the round of 16 clash. At the same time, the focus he draws could be a distraction for the group, especially considering he has not been a strong attacking player since the calendar flipped to 2025.

Much to the dismay of USMNT followers, Pulisic touted the “rest” ahead of the AC Milan campaign getting underway in August. If he doesn’t find his form soon, the Italian giants could look to move him on, and a move to MLS might be what he needs to rekindle any sort of confidence.

The most successful player at club level in U.S. soccer history, Pulisic failed under the brightest lights that he will ever face. After skipping the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, it will largely be up to him as to how he sees himself in the USMNT moving forward, but he’s likely not a starter on the wing when he’s 31 at the next World Cup.

This World Cup was Pulisic’s defining moment. Now, we’re entering the post-Pulisic era, even though he will still be around as a key member of the squad.

Gio Reyna

Gio Reyna didn't prove his worth at the 2026 World Cup. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 23

23 Current Club: Borussia Mönchengladbach

Borussia Mönchengladbach Verdict: Depth

Gio Reyna probably shouldn’t have been on the 2026 World Cup roster. He hasn’t played consistently at the club level over the past three seasons and has failed to secure meaningful playing time with Borussia Mönchengladbach. He lacked any sort of spark at this World Cup as well, and as much as Pochettino praised his talents, fans were left wondering where those abilities were.

If Pochettino remains the USMNT manager, Reyna will likely stay part of the picture. If another boss comes in on the touchline, Reyna will likely have to significantly improve his club form to have any chance of making the national team in the future. With that equation, we’re putting him as a depth option.

Malik Tilllman

Malik Tillman was the best USMNT player at the 2026 World Cup. | Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

Age: 24

24 Current Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen Verdict: Keep

Malik Tillman was the best player for the USMNT at the World Cup, offering the most consistency in midfield and scoring two stellar free-kick goals.

Since earning his first cap, the German-American has been dedicated to the USMNT and was one of the team’s best players in the run to the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final. He continued to elevate that form under the spotlight of the World Cup.

Already playing a key role with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga at 24 years old, Tillman has the chance to add more skill to his game in the next four years and is likely to contribute to the USMNT at the Gold Cup, Copa América and Nations League in the lead-up to 2030, when he’ll be a critical piece of the team at 28 years old.

Tim Weah

Tim Weah needs a clearly defined role in the next World Cup cycle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 26

26 Current Club: Marseille

Marseille Verdict: Depth

Tim Weah has the versatility to play as a winger or defender, but he didn’t have any clarity under Pochettino. The Marseille man didn’t get many minutes either and had mixed roles in the year leading up to the tournament, leaving him unsure about his maximum impact. If he gets a clear role, he can be a key player, especially at 26 and as someone who brings two World Cups of experience to the 2030 roster.

Alejandro Zendejas

Alex Zendejas didn't see much of the field at the 2026 World Cup. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 28

28 Current Club: Club América

Club América Verdict: Drop

Alex Zendejas was a surprise inclusion on the 2026 World Cup roster and played 13 minutes in the tournament, without making any major impact. Already a depth player, he could potentially play a few friendlies or a tournament over the next cycle, but isn’t going to be someone in the picture as a 32-year-old in 2030.

Strikers

Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun will hope to continue his form at the club level. | Phil Noble/Reuters

Age: 25

25 Current Club: AS Monaco

AS Monaco Verdict: Keep

Folarin Balogun had an impressive domestic season with AS Monaco in Ligue 1, racking up 19 goals and five assists in 43 games across all competitions.

Luckily for the USMNT, he brought that form into the 2026 World Cup, where he scored a tournament-opening brace against Paraguay and netted a key goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina before committing a red-card foul. Against Belgium, after getting his red card suspended for one year, partially thanks to intervention from President Donald Trump, he struggled to make any type of impact.

The dynamic attacker will be 28 at the start of the next World Cup and could be playing for one of Europe’s most prominent clubs. The challenge he faces now is whether he can elevate his impact to make a difference against more prominent opponents and score at a rate that separates him from the controversial storyline by which he’ll be remembered at this tournament.

Ricardo Pepi

Ricardo Pepi has a bright future with the USMNT. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Age: 23

23 Current Club: PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven Verdict: Keep

Ricardo Pepi should’ve had an opportunity in the round of 16 against Belgium as the team had prepared to use him before Balogun’s red card was altered, allowing the first-choice striker to play in the clash. After a week of preparation, Pepi likely would’ve been up to the challenge.

The 23-year-old has become one of the most potent goalscorers in the Netherlands, racking up 19 goals and two assists across all competitions this season while recovering from a broken arm, even playing with a cast for several weeks.

Despite a relatively underwhelming showing in the 3–2 loss to Türkiye, he will remain in contention to start up top in every window. He could even play alongside Balogun if Pochettino or a new manager opts for a two-striker system at some point. All things considered, Pepi will be 27 at the next World Cup and should be fully rounded out as a player.

Haji Wright

Haji Wright's time with the USMNT is likely done. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Age: 28

28 Current Club: Coventry City

Coventry City Verdict: Drop

Haji Wright has shown he can score goals. He netted 17 times for Coventry City last season in the English Championship. He didn’t get much of an opportunity at the World Cup, playing just two minutes, and at 28 years old, that likely means he’s not in the picture for the 2030 roster.

If he proves himself to be a consistent Premier League goalscorer this season, he could have a chance at some regional tournaments in the next few years, but it’s going to take quite a performance to earn a depth role at his age.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC