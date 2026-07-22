Key Dates to Look Out for in Real Madrid’s 2026–27 Season

There’s less than a month to go until Real Madrid kick off the new season. Players are already filtering back into the gym and onto the pitches at Valdebebas post-World Cup, with preparations underway for a pivotal 2026–27 campaign.

Big things are expected of José Mourinho’s new-look team, with the returning manager tasked with getting Spain’s biggest club back on track after two years without a major trophy.

La Liga has now confirmed its schedule for the coming campaign, with Madrid players and fans eagerly scanning the calendar and eyeing up the dates to come that could make or break the season.

Here are the key dates to mark on your calendar for Real Madrid’s 2026–27 season.

La Liga Matchday 1: vs. Espanyol (A)—Aug 22, 2026

Real Madrid’s first test on the pitch comes away at Espanyol. | Maria Jimenez - Real Madrid/Real Madrid

Real Madrid begin the domestic campaign away in Catalonia, with a Saturday night kick off. Los Blancos won the most recent meeting with Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium as recently as May, with Vinícius Júnior scoring a second-half double in a 2–0 win.

Setting the tone early would be just the boost Mourinho and Co. need after last season’s disastrous season.

La Liga Matchday 2: vs. Real Sociedad (H)—Aug 26, 2026

Real Madrid return to the Bernabéu at the end of August. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Four days after facing Espanyol, Real Madrid will play their first home La Liga game of the new campaign. Los Blancos beat Real Sociedad 4–1 last season, with Vinícius Jr scoring a brace in that one as well.

It will be interesting to see whether the fans at the Bernabéu have a warm welcome for the team, or if another hostile reception is in the cards.

Champions League: League Phase Begins—Sep 8–10, 2026

Winning the Champions League is always Real Madrid’s top goal. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

League phase matches of the revamped Champions League format span from Sept. 2026 through Jan. 2027, with Real Madrid set to play eight matches in total.

Exact match dates and opposition will not be known until the qualification rounds are completed in August.

La Liga Matchday 7: vs Atlético Madrid (A)—Sep 20, 2026

The first Madrid derby of the season unfolds at the Metropolitano. | Federico Titone/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

The first Madrid derby of the season is slated for Sept. 20 at the Metropolitano. Real Madrid will go into the match hoping to avenge the 5–2 defeat from September of last year—a result which damaged Xabi Alonso’s start as manager.

That defeat marked the first time Atlético had scored five against their fierce rivals in almost 75 years.

La Liga Matchday 10: vs. Barcelona (A)—Oct 25, 2026

Barcelona and Real Madrid go head to head at the end of October. | IMAGO/Pressinphoto

The first Clásico of 2026–27 lands at the end of October, with Madrid traveling to the Camp Nou. The last meeting between Spain’s two biggest clubs was a disastrous one for Los Blancos, with a 2–0 defeat officially crowning Barça as La Liga champions back in May.

Redemption is a must for Los Blancos if they want to make a serious push for the league title.

Copa del Rey: Round of 32 Begins—Dec 16, 2026

The Copa del Rey continues to allude Real Madrid. | Maria Jose Lopez/Europa Press/Getty Images

As a participant in the Spanish Super Cup, Real Madrid get a bye into the round of 32 stage of the Copa del Rey, which will take place in mid December. Should Madrid make it all the way to the final, the match will be held at La Cartuja in Seville on April 24, 2027.

Spanish Super Cup: Semifinal and Final—Feb. 2027

Real Madrid lost won the Supercopa de España in 2024. | Getty/Yasser Bakhsh

The exact details of the Spanish Super Cup remain up in the air, with the tournament set to be held outside of Saudi Arabia this year—despite a contract to hold it in the country until 2030—due to a clash with other sporting events.

However, what is known is that Real Madrid will face Copa del Rey holders Real Sociedad in one semifinal, while Barcelona will face Athletic Club in the other, with the matches pencilled in for early February.

La Liga Matchday 30: vs. Atlético Madrid (H)—April 4, 2027

Tensions are always high in the Madrid derby. | Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

The return Madrid derby at the Bernabéu is scheduled for the first week of April, likely falling between the dates for the Champions League quarterfinals.

The scheudling is less than ideal, but Real Madrid will breathe a sigh of relief to host the match during such a hectic period.

La Liga Matchday 35: vs. Barcelona (H)—May 9, 2027

The second El Clásico of the season could decide the La Liga title. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Same as last season, Real Madrid will face Barcelona on the 35th gameweek of the domestic season. Madrid will hope to be in a very different position points-wise when this meeting eventually rolls around.

Champions League Final—June 5, 2027

The final of the Champions League is set for the first week of June. | Michael Regan/UEFA/Getty Images

Save the date. The grand finale of Europe’s top club competition is set to take place in Madrid next year—though at the Metropolitano rather than the Bernabéu.

The prospect of record-extending title win in their rivals’ home will have plenty of Madrid fans dreaming, but there’s a long road ahead first.

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