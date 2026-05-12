Key Real Madrid Players Demand Federico Valverde’s Sale After Tchouameni Fight

There are players within Real Madrid’s locker room who want Federico Valverde’s exit from the club this summer, following the midfielder’s clash with teammate Aurelién Tchouaméni.

One of the more sensational news stories of the season broke on Thursday when it was reported that Valverde and Tchouaméni had got into an angry confrontation on the training grounds, resulting in the Uruguayan’s hospitalization.

Madrid put out a statement confirming that Valverde had sustained a cranioencephalic trauma—a type of concussion—and would be out of action for up to two weeks.

In his own long statement on Instagram, Valverde attempted to play down the incident, writing: “During the argument, I accidentally hit a table, causing a small cut on my forehead that required me to go on a protocol visit to the hospital. At no point did my teammate hit me, and I didn't hit him either, although I understand it's easier for you to believe we came to blows or that it was intentional, but that didn't happen.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart because the situation hurts me, the moment we’re going through pains me. Real Madrid are one of the most important things in my life, and I can’t be indifferent. What happened is the accumulation of many things that result in a senseless fight that damages my image.”

Both players were fined €500,000 ($590,000) for the bust-up, while manager Álvaro Arbeloa tried to draw a line under the matter at his pre-match press conference ahead of El Clásico, insisting he would not “burn his players at the stake.”

Could Valverde Face Further Punishment?

Aurélien Tchouaméni and Fede Valverde fought in training last Thursday. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

According to reports, Madrid have not been thinking about selling either player when the transfer window re-opens this summer, despite the disciplinary issue—a decision that some in the roster appear to disagree with.

Journalist Ramón Álvarez de Mon wrote on X: “There are players with weight in Real Madrid's locker room who are asking the club for Valverde's departure this summer. A very delicate issue to manage due to Valverde's track record at Madrid.”

It is not specified who is demanding Valverde’s exit, but the divisions within the locker room are clear.

Valverde was among those who turned against former manager Xabi Alonso, along with the likes of Vinícius Jr. On the other side, Tchouaméni and the French players, along with Thibaut Courtois and the summer signings, backed Alonso’s methods.

The split in the camp between those who supported Alonso and those who wanted him out has lingered beyond the manager’s mid-season departure, fostering a toxic atmosphere at the club that Arbeloa has not been able to remove.

A number of clubs have been linked with Valverde since last week’s incident, while Manchester United are reported to be keen on Tchouaméni. Regardless of the Madrid hierarchy’s stance on Valverde’s future, the latest report only further highlights the entrenched divisions at the club.

Valverde, the club’s vice-captain, remains under contract at the Bernabéu until 2029, while his current deal contains a buyout clause of €1 billion ($1.2 billion).

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