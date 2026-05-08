Transfer Rumors: Valverde, Tchouameni Receive Premier League Offers; De Gea Considers Man Utd Return

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Cole Palmer has been linked with Man Utd. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Manchester United have ruled out a move for Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer, believing their transfer priorities lie elsewhere this summer. (Source: The Mirror)

Instead, Man Utd are accelerating their pursuit of West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes, whose chances of remaining at the London Stadium beyond this season are increasingly slim. (Source: Football Insider)

Fiorentina goalkeeper David De Gea is keen to remain with the Serie A side but has made it clear that he would consider a return to former employers Man Utd. (Source: Niccolò Ceccarini)

Liverpool have added Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, a target for Man Utd, to their summer shortlist alongside Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Monaco’s Lamine Camara and Lens’ Mamadou Sangaré. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Chelsea have held a meeting with the agent of Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon over a possible summer switch. (Source: Si Phillips)

Despite links to the contrary, Bayern Munich are not looking to sign Arsenal forward Kai Havertz, even though the German is thought to be keen to play for the Bundesliga giants at some point in his career. (Source: Christian Falk)

Coming it at Arsenal could be Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, who is set for talks about his future at the Etihad after struggling for minutes. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Liverpool are looking to sign Tottenham Hotspur center back Luka Vušković ahead of Chelsea, Man Utd and Bayern Munich. (Source: Football Insider)

Meanwhile, Tottenham are stepping up their chase of Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke, who is also on the shortlists of both Chelsea and Liverpool. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Man Utd are ready to submit a significant bid to sign Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali. The Red Devils are leading the race and are thought to have already communicated their interest to the Italian. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Sporting CP left back Maxi Araújo, wanted by Chelsea, Man Utd, Tottenham and Juventus, will be allowed to leave this summer for a fee of $59 million (€50 million, £43 million). (Source: AS)

Amid all the recent chaos at Real Madrid, Liverpool are ready to try and lure midfielder Federico Valverde over to Anfield. (Source: Fichajes)

Liverpool are ready to offer a package worth up to $117 million (€100 million, £86 million) to sign Valverde, but will have to fend off rival interest from Arsenal. (Source: El Nacional)

Man Utd, meanwhile, are looking to land Aurélien Tchouaméni from Real Madrid, who are open to doing business at $95 million (£70 million, €81 million). (Source: Paddy Keogh)

Juventus forward Jonathan David is in no rush to walk away from his lucrative contract with the Serie A side. Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have both warned Juve that they will have to contribute to his wages as part of a potential loan exit. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

La Liga

João Pedro is wanted by Barcelona. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Barcelona are looking to use the ‘Raphinha method’ when it comes to summer signings, chasing young players from the Premier League yet to establish themselves as global superstars. Chelsea striker João Pedro has emerged as a top target and is valued at $88 million (€75 million, £65 million). (Source: SPORT)

Atlético Madrid have already opened negotiations to sign another Chelsea star, left back Marc Cucurella. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid are ready to part ways with Aurelién Tchouaméni after his fight with Federico Valverde and plan to use the Frenchman in a swap deal for Man City midfielder Rodri. (Source: El Nacional)

Just five players at Real Madrid are not facing uncertain futures at the club: Thibaut Courtois, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé. Other players, including Vinicius Junior, could be allowed to leave for the right price. (Source: Defensa Central)

Beşiktaş have made a bid of $23.5 million (€20 million, £17.3 million) for Real Madrid center back Raúl Asencio. (Source: Fanatik)

The agent of Tottenham defender Luka Vušković has held talks with Barcelona, but Spurs are trying to tie the youngster down to a new contract. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS