Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Make Valverde Offer; Barcelona Receive $235 Million Pedri Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Morgan Rogers is wanted by a number of Premier League teams. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United have earmarked Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers as their preferred successor to Bruno Fernandes, while they are also chasing a deal for West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes. (Source: The Telegraph)

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to make a significant signing in midfield and is looking to strike a deal for Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde, but the Uruguay international is not interested in leaving the Bernabéu. (Source: El Nacional)

Another Real Madrid player, teenage striker Endrick, has been the subject of approaches from both Arsenal and Chelsea, but Los Blancos have firmly ruled out a sale. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Juventus have made Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson a top target for the summer. While the Reds are not looking to sell, they are beginning to scout possible replacements to prepare for a possible exit. (Source: Sky Sports)

Meanwhile, Juventus hope to send goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio to Tottenham Hotspur in a swap deal involving Destiny Udogie. (Source: Asromalive)

Newcastle United right back Tino Livramento is “convinced” he will seal a transfer to Arsenal this summer. (Source: HandofArsenal)

Aston Villa and Fenerbahçe are both interested in signing Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku after his fall-out with manager Antonio Conte. (Source: Fichajes)

As Newcastle prepare for the possible departure of Sandro Tonali, they have expressed an interest in signing Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, who is also of interest to both Aston Villa and Inter. (Source: TEAMtalk)

On Liverpool’s shortlist as long-term replacements for center back Virgil van Dijk are Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck and Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni. (Source: Football Insider)

Liverpool have also shown “a lot of interest” in impending free agent Marcos Senesi of Bournemouth. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

Tottenham center back Micky van de Ven is set to be the subject of a $111 million (€95 million, £82 million) bid from Liverpool. (Source: Fichajes)

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jörgensen is open to accepting a move to Turkish giants Beşiktaş, who will try to land Arsenal’s Kepa Arrizabalaga if the Blues refuse to do business. (Source: Sabah)

Bournemouth will demand $82 million (€70 million, £60 million) to sell striker Eli Junior Kroupi amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: SportsBoom)

La Liga

Alessandro Bastoni has plenty of admirers. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Barcelona are growing frustrated with Inter center back Alessandro Bastoni, believing he should be doing more to try and encourage his club to lower their asking price of $70 million (€60 million). (Source: SPORT)

Inter are actually trying to tie Bastoni down to a new contract and have set their asking price for the Italy international at $82 million (€70 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid are plotting a move for Manchester City center back Joško Gvardiol, who has been tracked ever since being recommended to Los Blancos by Luka Modrić. (Source: Sportske novosti)

An unknown club in Saudi Arabia have made an offer of $235 million (€200 million) for Barcelona midfielder Pedri, who has no interest in accepting the proposal. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid officials have taken the decision on the future of right back Dani Carvajal out of the club captain’s hands and have ruled out offering a new contract to the veteran, who will now depart on a free transfer. (Source: MARCA)

Coming in at Real Madrid could be a new left back. Ferland Mendy and Fran García could both be sold and doubts over Álvaro Carreras mean any replacement could be viewed as a potential starter. (Source: Defensa Central)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS