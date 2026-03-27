Forget Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: Five More Realistic Transfer Targets for Arsenal—Ranked

Arsenal may well end the 2025–26 season with three trophies in their back pocket, including the Premier League and Champions League.

Yet there’s a sense that there’s room for this Gunners outfit to markedly improve.

The depth of their squad cannot be questioned, nor can the talent they’ve stockpiled in defense and midfield. The club’s work last summer, spearheaded by new sporting director Andrea Berta, sought to add an extra layer of spontaneity to Mikel Arteta’s sturdy framework, but more must be done if Arsenal are to sustain their levels of success.

The Gunners are set in most areas, but they’ve merely got by with their left wing options this term. Leandro Trossard has drifted into the realm of anonymity this calendar year, while Gabriel Martinelli has generally struggled when he’s not faced up against English Football League (EFL) opposition this term.

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It’s an area of the pitch that needs upgrading. The ideal acquisition is obvious: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. However, Paris Saint-Germain are tough negotiators and reportedly regard the Georgian maestro as “near-unsellable.”

Thus, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Arsenal are forced to pivot once the summer transfer window opens. Here are five more realistic possibilities, ranked by a combination of likelihood and suitability.

5. Marcus Rashford

Rashford is likely to remain at Barcelona. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

On quality alone, Marcus Rashford would rank more generously here, but it seems unlikely that one, Barcelona will squander the opportunity to purchase him outright, and two, Manchester United let him depart for north London if Barça get cold feet.



The Red Devils clearly deem the sharp-shooting Englishman as disposable, and have already offered his services to a Premier League rival. Aston Villa took Rashford on loan for the second half of last season.



However, United boast a historic rivalry with Arsenal, and they won’t want to strengthen the potential Premier League champions in a key area of need, especially with the aspirations they’re likely to boast next season.



Rashford‘s importance to Hansi Flick’s side has dwindled since Raphinha returned from injury, but he’s nonetheless found a new lease of life in Catalonia. In 25 appearances, the winger has notched 11 goal contributions.



Barça would be foolish not to trigger the £25.9 million ($34.4 million) clause in Rashford’s loan agreement this summer, but they are currently hesitating.

4. Rafael Leão

Leão is a game-breaker on his day. | Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/LightRocket/Getty Images

The idea of Rafael Leão is seemingly far more tantalizing than the real thing.



Boasting game-breaking talent, Leão has the tools of a superstar, but we’ve seldom seen the Portuguese operate like one of the most destructive wingers on the planet since inspiring Milan’s Scudetto success in 2021–22.



Leão was excellent the following season, in fairness, spearheading the Rossoneri’s journey to the Champions League semifinals, but it’s been a steady regression since.



He’s played a slightly reduced role for Massimiliano Allegri this season, still finding the net nine times, but there’s a sense that Leão may need a change of scenery if he’s to reach the next level.



Leão at his best is exactly the sort of player Arsenal require, but consistency has been an issue for the 26-year-old in recent years, and Milan aren’t yet sweating over his contract situation, with his current deal expiring in 2028.



How well he’d respond to the stringent defensive instructions of Arteta would be another source of concern, too. His relationship with Allegri has been somewhat fraught.

3. Antonio Nusa

Nusa could go under the radar this summer. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

RB Leipzig are bound to emerge as a summer transfer window protagonist as a result of Yan Diomande’s meteoric rise.



Europe’s elite are circling for the masterful Ivorian dribbler, but Diomande isn’t the only Leipzig winger clubs should be after this summer.



A fairly meagre output in the Bundesliga means Antonio Nusa has gone under the radar in comparison to his wing twin. He broke through at Club Brugge and was previously targeted by Premier League clubs Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur before moving to Germany in 2024.



Nusa has just 10 Bundesliga goal contributions to his name across almost two seasons, but there’s plenty to unearth within 20-year-old. A standout dribbler who grew up idolizing Neymar, Nusa is an unpredictable force out wide with an electric turn of pace.



Leipzig will inevitably receive silly money for Diomande, and they may well stick a premium fee on Nusa should the winger excel for Norway at the World Cup.

2. Bradley Barcola

Barcola’s contract situation is something to keep an eye on. | Steve Bardens/AMA/Getty Images

Maybe the talk surrounding Kvaratskhelia is all a ruse. Is Bradley Barcola the winger Arsenal really want?



The Gunners were only tenuously linked last year, but Barcola’s contract situation in Paris should intrigue the north Londoners. Paris Saint-Germain are supposedly preparing to offer the Frenchman a two-year extension to fend off potential suitors.



Barcola has long been regarded as a superstar in the making who hasn’t been able to piece it together in front of goal. As of late, though, the 23-year-old has developed a ruthless streak. Barcola has scored in each of his previous four outings and was the architect of Chelsea’s Champions League demise. His goal at Stamford Bridge was sublime.



If PSG deem Kvaratskhelia as almost untouchable, they could potentially be willing to listen to offers for Barcola if they’re unable to reach an agreement over a bumper new deal.



For Arsenal, there’s no understating the level of talent they’d be acquiring in Barcola, whose explosive but paradoxically nonchalant two-footed dribbling would enliven an attack that can often appear formulaic. You can stick Barcola on the touchline and trust him to bewilder whomever he matches up against, with teammates bound to benefit from his selflessness and decision-making in the final third.

1. Anthony Gordon

The Gunners admire Gordon. | Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Anthony Gordon has been listed alongside Kvaratskhelia as the two left-wingers Arsenal are currently targeting for the summer.



Gordon is far from an exotic name, but the Englishman has been a reliable Premier League performer ever since he broke through with a bad Everton team.



Newcastle United’s £40 million ($53 million) gamble in January 2023 has certainly paid dividends. Gordon has averaged one goal contribution roughly two-and-a-quarter games across more than 150 appearances for the Magpies, and he exited the Champions League this season as the competition’s second-leading scorer.



His work rate will be cherished by Arteta, as will his capacity to play across the frontline. He’s brilliant attacking space behind defenses, and has an excellent record in big games. Gordon’s recorded 16 goals and nine assists against the Premier League’s ’Big Six’ in his career.



Supporters may want a star from the continent, but Gordon could be the most astute piece of business Arsenal conduct.

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