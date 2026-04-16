Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany unexpectedly compared the magnitude of his side’s win over Real Madrid in the Champions League to beating Blackburn Rovers twice while he was Burnley manager—while winger Michael Olise cheekily dug out the Spaniard’s reputation for being the “Kings of Europe.”

The Bavarians went blow for blow with Madrid at the Allianz Arena in a European showdown for the ages on Wednesday night.

Madrid took the lead three times against the German champions, but were undone after Eduardo Camavinga’s late—and much-debated—red card led to the hosts finishing off the contest in the final minutes. The tie ended 6–4 on aggregate with Bayern progressing to the final four at Madrid’s expense.

The defeat was a difficult one to stomach for Los Blancos, who put everything on the line in Munich, and felt aggrieved at how referee Slavko Vinčić’s decision to send off Camavinga swung the momentum at the pivotal moment.

Arda Güler was sent off after the final whistle for remonstrating with the referee, while several Madrid stars were left incensed at how the tie concluded.

Kompany Makes Strange Comparisons

Vincent Kompany’s Bayern recorded a famous win in Munich. | Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Bayern manager Kompany may have added salt to Madrid wounds—albeit unintentionally—after comparing the showdown to his former club Burnley’s rivalry with Blackburn in the English Championship.

When asked where this achievement ranks in his career, Kompany said: “It’s so tough to say.

“So when you coach Anderlecht in Belgium and you beat Standard Liege, it’s such an emotional game. I don’t think the feeling is that much different, it gives you everything.

“I remember we beat Blackburn twice in Burnley. No one in this room will want to compare it to today, but it was amazing. It was something I’ve experienced so much as a player and this was incredible. Of course for Bayern Munich this game, it’s an amazing feeling, but I don't think you wait for Real Madrid to then say: ‘okay, this is going to be the best feeling’. You have to get it out of things and I try and live every moment as much as I can.

“I’m happy now, this is in the moment. But tomorrow we will focus on the next game and we will put it behind.”

Olise Questions ‘Kings’ Claim

MARRA DE QUEM PODE! 🤨🤷‍♂️ Em entrevista EXCLUSIVA ao nosso @fredcaldeira, Olise deu aquela cutucada no Real Madrid após a classificação na Champions League! 🔥🇫🇷#MFM #PósJogo #Entrevista #CasaDaChampions pic.twitter.com/e5JRfu93Ed — TNT Sports BR (@TNTSportsBR) April 15, 2026

Kompany wasn’t the only one to play down the significance of the victory during post-match press duties.

Olise, who scored Bayern’s final goal on the night, was asked by TNT Sports Brazil how he felt about beating the “kings of the competition.”

“Kings of the competition?” Olise repeated skeptically, before the reporter added: “[Madrid have won] 15 trophies, I think… historically.”

“Yeah, yeah,” the former Crystal Palace winger added, smiling.

As a result of their triumph, Bayern will face defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semifinals.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, now face the prospect of a second successive season without a major trophy, while Álvaro Arbeloa is likely to be dismissed as manager this summer.

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