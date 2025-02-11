Kylian Mbappe Accomplishes Feat Not Even Cristiano Ronaldo Did in His Debut Real Madrid Season
Kylian Mbappé is already accomplishing goalscoring milestones for Real Madrid that not even Cristiano Ronaldo managed in his debut season.
Despite a rather long adjustment period, Mbappé now looks back to his old self just when Real Madrid need him the most. The Frenchman was named January's La Liga Player of the Month and has already scored 23 goals for Los Blancos across all competitions this season.
Two of his goals came against Barcelona and Atlético Madrid. Scoring against Real Madrid's two biggest rivals is something even Ronaldo did not do in his first season in a white shirt.
Check out Mbappé's production against the two other biggest clubs in Spain compared to Ronaldo's in their debut seasons for Los Blancos:
Player
Debut Real Madrid Season
Goals vs. Barcelona
Goals vs. Atletico Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo
2009–10
0
0
Kylian Mbappé
2024–25
1
1
Ronaldo could not get on the scoresheet against the Catalans or Atlético Madrid in Real Madrid's 2009–10 campaign. He only had one opportunity to leave his mark against Atlético Madrid, though; the five-time Ballon d'Or winner missed out on the first Madrid derby of the season due to an ankle injury.
Mbappé also could not play in Real Madrid's first meeting with Atlético Madrid this season due to injury. He made up for it by scoring Los Blancos' lone goal in his Madrid derby debut, becoming the youngest player in history to reach 500 goal contributions in the process. The 26-year-old also scored his side's only goal against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.
Mbappé is well on his way to surpassing Ronaldo's 33-goal total in his debut season. There is still a long way to go, though, before he reaches the heights of the club's all-time leading goalscorer.