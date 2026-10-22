Kylian Mbappe Claims Vinicius Junior Being ‘Sad’ Is a Good Thing

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé has claimed there’s no problem with Vinícius Júnior being “sad” because it simply means he “wants to give a lot to the team.”

Vinícius Jr’s form has been the topic of much concern at Real Madrid this season, with the 26-year-old struggling at the start of new manager José Mourinho’s second reign.

The Brazilian forward, named The Best FIFA Men’s Player in 2024, has scored just once in 2026–27—during a 4–1 win over Real Sociedad back in August—and his displays have drawn attention for the wrong reasons.

What’s Going on With Vinicius Jr This Season?

Vinícius Jr last scored in August. | Kazimierz Koper/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

A regular target of the Bernabéu boo boys this season—in part fueled by Vinícius Jr’s protracted contract saga and flirting with Arsenal—his ineffective performances have gone from being a peripheral concern to a major one for Real Madrid in recent weeks.

The forward was substituted before the hour mark during the Madrid derby defeat prior to the last international break, having failed to created a chance or register a shot on target. He was then shown a straight red in the 1–0 win over Villarreal after pulling the hair of Nathan Saliba—a dismissal that has earned him a four-game domestic suspension.

Mourinho called Vinícius Jr’s current rut “heartbreaking” but later issued a blunt warning that no player is “untouchable” in the team.

By contrast, Mbappé has thrived this season, scoring 12 times already, fueling theories that the team can only support one of the two superstar forwards at any given time.

Vinícius Jr in La Liga in 2026–27

Stat No. La Liga Rank Goals 1 51st Assists 3 5th xG 2.87 22nd Shots Taken 23 6th Dribbles Completed 14 13th Key Passes 13 27th

‘Stay Calm, Be Proud’—Mbappe’s Advice to Teammate

Kylian Mbappé is on fire, as Vinícius Jr flounders. | Angel Martinez/UEFA/Getty Images

Vinícius Jr was not on the scoresheet again on Wednesday as Madrid ran out 4–1 winners over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Los Blancos’s No. 7 had two shots saved on the night and won four of five of his duels, but found himself substituted for Yan Diomande—who went on to score and assist—on 70 minutes.

Vinícius Jr cut a dejected figure as he left the field, a moment not missed by the TV cameras.

Asked about his teammate’s frame of mind after the match, Mbappé insisted it reflects well on Vinícius Jr if he is taking his poor form badly.

“It’s okay. It’s good that Vinícius is sad because he wants to give a lot to the team and the fans. He needs to stay calm and be proud of who he is. He’s a great player with great quality,” he told Movistar Plus on the pitch after the match.

Mbappé added that he has a similar mentality, saying: “I can do more. I’m one of those players who always needs to be pushed harder. It’s never enough for a player like me.”

What Next for Vinicius Jr?

Vinícius Jr is currently serving a La Liga ban after being sent off against Villarreal. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Vinícius Jr will definitely not be part of the team traveling to face Barcelona at Camp Nou on Sunday, Oct. 25, with the winger suspended for the first Clásico of the season.

The same goes for the following two La Liga matches against Racing Santander (Nov. 1) and Valencia (Nov. 7)—though Madrid are still appealing to get the suspension paused or reduced in order to free up Vinícius Jr to feature in at least the Valencia game.

As his ban does not apply to European competition, he will be available for Madrid’s next Champions League match away at AEK Athens on Wednesday, Nov. 4. However, with summer signing Diomande hitting his stride with six goal contributions in his last four outings, there is a very real case to be made that Madrid are currently better off without their second-highest paid player in the starting lineup.

Mourinho’s recent “untouchable” comments suggest that Vinícius Jr’s place in the team is no longer a given.