Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho admitted seeing Vinícius Júnior in poor form is heartbreaking, with the forward also in danger of missing the first Clásico of the season after his red card at the weekend.

Vinícius Jr’s recent displays have been the subject of much scrutiny, and he has scored just once and registered one assist for his club in 2026–27.

The 26-year-old, who signed a big new contract extension until 2032 this summer, opened up on his struggles during the international break, revealing he is suffering from a lack of confidence. The Brazilian’s issues were compounded in Madrid’s most recent La Liga outing when he was sent off for pulling the hair of Villarreal player Nathan Saliba.

Mourinho Backs Vinícius Jr

José Mourinho wants Vinícius Jr to be more decisive. | Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Asked about his No. 7’s travails this season ahead of the Champions League clash with Roma, Mourinho expressed his hope that the “real Vinícius” will soon reappear.

“I’ve said that it breaks my heart to see Vini in this situation,” Mourinho told Sky Italia on Tuesday. “He’s happy every day, he works hard, but so far this year he hasn’t yet found the joy of making a decisive impact.

“Let’s see if, in the Champions League — given that he’s suspended for the league — he can get back to being the real Vinícius”.

The forward’s domestic suspension means he is in line to start in Rome, after having been dropped from the lineup to face Villarreal.

What’s Going on With Vinícius Jr?

Vinícius Jr has rarely looked so peripheral at Madrid. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

It has been a tricky few months for Vinícius Jr, who has struggled more than any other big-name player at the outset of the new Mourinho era.

Once arguably Madrid’s most important player, he has become peripheral this season—even while still starting.

Out wide left in a 4-2-3-1 formation, he has had to contend with Kylian Mbappé for his preferred spaces. While this is far from a new issue at Madrid, it has only become more pronounced this season, with Mbappé excelling and Vinícius shrinking.

The arrival of record signing Yan Diomande—who scored his first goal of the season in the win over Villarreal—adds to the growing pressure on Vinícius, whose place in the lineup is under genuine threat for the first time in years.

He recently admitted that Brazil’s disappointingly early World Cup exit took a toll on him, while the protracted contract saga may have proved an unwelcome distraction.

The forward, who was voted the Ballon d’Or runner-up in 2024, has been booed and whistled on several occasions so far this season by the Bernabéu crowd. However, he the fans did show their support when he received a red card in the win over Villarreal.

After the match, he posted on Instagram: “The joy continues. My apologies to my team and the fans.”

Will Vinícius Jr Miss the Clásico?

Vinícius Jr could miss Madrid’s most important match of the season so far. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Vinícius Jr received a straight red card on Saturday in one of the more unusual moments of the season so far.

The forward, who came off the bench in the match, thought he had put Madrid 2–0 up in the second half after tapping home Jude Bellingham’s pass, only to have his goal ruled out and replaced with a straight red after a VAR review for pulling Saliba’s hair in the build-up.

The direct red means Vinícius could miss several matches, pending the referee’s report. La Liga rules state that red cards from situations in which there was no genuine attempt to win the ball will bring an automatic suspension of two matches. Furthermore, the VAR audio described the incident as “violent conduct,” adding to the likelihood that the forward will be out for more than one game.

If suspended for more than just one match, he will miss the home game against Sevilla (Sun, Oct. 18) and the Clásico against Barcelona at Camp Nou (Sun, Oct. 25).