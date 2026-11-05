Kylian Mbappe Falls Agonizingly Short of Famous Lionel Messi Champions League Record

Another game, not quite another record for Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman played his part in Real Madrid’s Champions League comeback win over AEK Athens on Wednesday, scoring in the 3–2 win.

Madrid needed to come from behind twice at the ALLWYN Arena, with the Greek champions proving surprisingly tough opposition to crack.

Aboubakary Koïta caused a shock by opening the scoring for the hosts, while Jude Bellingham levelled up before half time. AEK went ahead again after the break, with Stavros Pilios finishing off an electrifying counter.

Mbappé equalized shortly after, with his 16th goal of the season, and Federico Valverde scored from long range in stoppage time to clinch another dramatic win in Europe.

The victory maintains Madrid’s perfect start to the Champions League, with four wins from four, as Los Blancos sit second in the league table.

Mbappé the Centurion

Mbappé has reached 100 Champions League goal involvements. | Aris MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

The night was all about another Madrid comeback in Europe, but hidden amongst the adrenaline-fueled drama was another Mbappé milestone.

The French superstar has now scored in his last six Champions League matches, equaling his longest scoring streak in the competition. His 78th-minute effort on Wednesday was also his 100th goal contribution in the Champions League (74 goals, 26 assists). Remarkably, Mbappé’s century has only taken him 102 games.

Even more remarkably, Mbappé is not the fastest player to reach 100 goal contributions. That honor belongs (unsurprisingly) to Lionel Messi who, according to Opta, reached the total in just 101 Champions League outings.

Joint-second with Mbappé is Robert Lewandowski, who also reached his century in 102 matches.

Mbappé Gunning for Glory

Kylian Mbappé is still seeking that elusive first trophy at Real Madrid. | Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Only Barcelona’s Raphinha (19) has scored more than Mbappé across Europe’s top leagues so far this season and the Real Madrid striker has clearly started 2026–27 on a mission.

Finishing as the top scorer in a trio of competitions—La Liga, the Champions League and the World Cup—was not quite enough to secure the 27-year-old the 2026 Ballon d’Or, but it appears he is already doubling down for next year.

Should he keep up his scoring rate, Mbappé could become the first player since Messi to win three successive Pichichi trophies while another Champions League top scorer award would take him into an exclusive club of just five other players who have been the competition’s leading finisher on three or more occasions—Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, Gerd Müller, Jean-Pierre Papin and Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

Most pressingly for Mbappé, however, this season is a team trophy. The Frenchman is still yet to get his hands on major silverware since his switch from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024—a factor that has stunted his campaign for the major individual honors and colored his legacy in the Spanish capital somewhat.

After a mixed start to the season, Los Blancos’ Mbappé-powered Clásico win has put them right back in contention domestically, with José Mourinho’s men now only three points off La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Wednesday’s latest Champions League victory, meanwhile, puts Madrid in a strong position to qualify for the knockout phase without needing to go through the playoff round.

With everything is still to play for, a red-hot Mbappé will be hopeful that this will turn into a decisive season in his career.