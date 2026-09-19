‘For 10 Years’—Kylian Mbappe Reveals the Full Story Behind His Real Madrid Transfer

Kylian Mbappé has revealed that he kept contact with Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez for 10 years before he finally made his move to the Bernabéu.

The superstar striker ended one of soccer’s longest-running sagas when he finally joined Madrid in the summer of 2024 at the end of his Paris Saint-Germain contract.

Two years before, Mbappé had resisted overtures from Spain and (temporarily) shut down speculation over his future when he signed a huge-money contract extension in Paris. However, Los Blancos’ initial interest in the forward dates all the way back to his teenage years when the then-highly rated young prospect opted to sign for Monaco’s academy despite Madrid’s attempts to woo him.

Mbappé seemingly became a personal white whale for Pérez, who remained determined to ensure the Frenchman didn’t become the one who got away.

Mbappé Grateful to ‘Best President in the World’ Pérez

Florentino Pérez never gave up on Mbappé. | Angel Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images

Speaking to AS, Mbappé confirmed that the galáctico-collecting Pérez was a driving force in eventually landing him for Madrid, with his willingness to play the long game in his pursuit of a transfer target.

“He's the one who brought me here,” Mbappé said. “We've stayed in touch for 10 years before I arrived.

“He always showed affection and understanding in the context of every decision made, both positive and negative for Real Madrid.

“He always told me that one day I would play for Real Madrid, and here I am, and very happy. That’s why I have to thank him for everything he has done and continues to do for me. He’s the best president in the world.”

Timing Was Key in Madrid Transfer

Mbappé had “no doubt” over move to Madrid. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Though he is still waiting for his first major team trophy at the club, Mbappé has lived up to the hype on an individual level in Madrid, winning back-to-back Pichichi trophies and scoring 94 times in 110 games to date.

Despite the decade-spanning will-they-won’t-they saga, Mbappé insisted there was “no doubt” in his mind about joining Madrid some day and that “timing” was the reason why he didn’t make the move sooner.

“To be honest, nothing and no one has to convince you to come to Real Madrid,” he said.

“In my history with Madrid, I wanted to come, but it wasn’t possible, and ultimately, in football, there are moments and decisions that are beyond your control. In football, timing is key, and you have to wait for everything to be right before you can go.

“Everyone who was with me knew that at some point I would want to go to Real Madrid. There was no doubt that I wanted to come, but sometimes when something isn’t possible, you can’t avoid it, and you have to accept it. Of course, there’s disappointment, but a footballer’s life is about looking forward, not back.

“No one had to convince me to come to Real Madrid, not even Florentino Pérez. It was obvious.”