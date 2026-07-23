Kylian Mbappe Achieves Goalscoring Triple Crown, Smashing Historic 60-Year Record

No one loves making history more than Kylian Mbappé, and the Real Madrid superstar can add another achievement to his illustrious résumé after a prolific season and summer of goalscoring.

Mbappé is only the second player in history—and the first in 60 years—to finish as the top scorer in his domestic league, the European Cup/Champions League and the World Cup. Portuguese legend Eusébio previously achieved the triple crown in 1966 and stood alone in the records books until Mbappé.

The Frenchman took home the Pichichi Trophy for the second season in a row after scoring 25 goals in La Liga. Mbappé also topped the Champions League goalscoring charts last season, finding the back of the net 15 times in just 11 appearances.

He capped off a brilliant individual 2025–26 with the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot. Mbappé recorded 10 goals and four assists in this summer’s tournament, edging out Lionel Messi and becoming the first male player in history to win the World Cup Golden Boot multiple times.

The forward’s prowess in North America also helped him become the all-time leading goalscorer at the World Cup, a record he will no doubt extend in 2030.

The Elephant in the Room Is Only Getting Bigger

Kylian Mbappé has not won a major trophy for club or country in two years. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

It’s almost routine at this point for Mbappé to scribble his name all over records books for both club and country. After all, he’s been making history since he was a teenager, helping France win the 2018 World Cup.

Yet Mbappé’s latest milestone comes with one glaring reality check: Despite topping La Liga, the Champions League and the World Cup in scoring, he did not walk away with a single trophy in 2025–26.

Real Madrid finished second in La Liga, trailing bitter rivals Barcelona by eight points. The 15-time European champions also crashed out of the Champions League in the quarterfinals, falling to Bayern Munich.

France, meanwhile, could not get past Spain in the World Cup semifinals and then lost out on third place to England, ending Didier Deschamps’s tenure on a whimper.

For all Mbappé’s goalscoring, he was not able to get his club or country over the finish line, a narrative that is beginning to haunt the France international as he enters his third season at Real Madrid.

More Records Are There for the Taking—But What About Trophies?

Kylian Mbappé has yet to lift a major piece of silverware with Real Madrid. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Mbappé will be one of the players arriving late to preseason after making it to the final four at the World Cup. But once he joins up with the team and gets to work under new boss José Mourinho, his new quest for glory resumes.

It’s easy to see Mbappé topping the La Liga goalscoring charts for a third season in a row, especially if Barcelona do not sign a blockbuster striker to replace Robert Lewandowski. The Frenchman would then become the first player since Messi to snag three consecutive Pichichi Trophies, and the first Real Madrid player since Hugo Sánchez to do so.

Mbappé will also like his chances of another blistering European campaign. The 27-year-old was three goals away from surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s all-time record for the most goals scored in a single Champions League season—and that was with Los Blancos only making the quarterfinals. Mbappé also missed a slew of games due to injury.

The world will hardly bat an eye if the France captain takes home more individual achievements next season, but they will only hold weight if he can get Real Madrid back to championship winning ways.

The addition of World Cup winner Marc Cucurella will certainly help, as will having the depth that fellow new signings Ibrahima Konaté, Denzel Dumfries and Bernardo Silva bring. But the difference-maker will once again be if Mbappé can finally develop the necessary chemistry with Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham required to hoist silverware.

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