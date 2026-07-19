2026 World Cup Individual Award Winners: Full List

The battle beaten collectivism and individualism in soccer was perfectly captured by the 2026 World Cup final.

Spain’s team came up against an Argentina side spearheaded so clearly by Lionel Messi. “We will do everything to make sure Messi wins the World Cup again,” his strike partner Julián Alvarez insisted ahead of time. “Every game is a battle for him.”

In the clash between soloists and orchestras, the music ended with Spain on top. However, the plight of the individuals in soccer was won a long time ago. Singular accolades have been handed out to players at World Cups for the past 44 years.

Here are the stars that scooped this summer’s awards.

2026 World Cup: All Individual Award Winners

2026 World Cup Golden Boot Winner

Kylian Mbappé etched his name in World Cup folklore. | Sarah Stier/FIFA/Getty Images

Despite his prematch fears, Kylian Mbappé won this year’s World Cup Golden Boot with a ridiculous 10 goals, the most any man has managed in a single edition of the competition since West Germany’s Gerd Müller cracked double digits in 1970.

Mbappé also stands out as the leading scorer across all World Cups, with one more than Lionel Messi. Unless the 39-year-old pulls off a shock return to the grand stage in 2030, the Frenchman should be in line to extend that record.

Top Scorers

Kylian Mbappé (France): 10 goals, 4 assists Lionel Messi (Argentina): 8 goals, 4 assists Jude Bellingham (England): 7 goals, 1 assist Erling Haaland (Norway): 7 goals, 0 assists Ousmane Dembélé (France): 6 goals, 2 assists Harry Kane (England): 6 goals, 2 assists Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain): 5 goals, 1 assist Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal): 4 goals, 1 assist Julián Quiñones (Mexico): 4 goals, 1 assist Vinícius Júnior (Brazil): 4 goals, 1 assist

2026 World Cup Golden Ball Winner

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner has looked more like his usual self. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Always listen to Pep Guardiola. Back in October 2025, when Rodri was still struggling to make a fluent return from nearly a year out with an ACL injury, his Manchester City manager warned: “I said to him, and he maybe struggled to understand, it’s not about six, seven, eight months out, then playing and being the Rodri of before.

“No. Do you know when Rodri will be good? At the World Cup with Spain. At the World Cup he will be the best Rodri.”

The best Rodri proved to be the best of any player as he was crowned the best player at the entire tournament. The fans who stayed behind at MetLife Stadium made their feelings known by chanting “Messi!” during his trophy presentation. The Argentine would have to settle for the Silver Ball.

Silver Ball Winner : Lionel Messi

: Lionel Messi Bronze Ball Winner: Kylian Mbappé

2026 World Cup Golden Glove Winner

Unai Simón scooped the top prize for his position. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Some jobs are easier than others. Unai Simón was crowned the best goalkeeper at the World Cup without having to make a single save throughout a desperately one-side final. Across the entire tournament, Spain’s imperious monopoly of possession had only allowed 11 shots on target throughout the entire tournament.

Nevertheless, to claim that Simón played the role of bystander while racking up a record-breaking seven clean sheets would be unfair. Few custodians are as aggressive when rushing off their line as Simón, who managed to keep the best goalkeeper in the Premier League and La Liga on the bench.

2026 World Cup Young Player Award Winner

Pau Cubarsí was a worthy winner. | Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images

Pau Cubarsí’s future is bright. The peerless teenager was Spain’s best 19-year-old at the World Cup, comfortably outshining Lamine Yamal and any other player at the tournament born on or after Jan. 1, 2005 to be crowned the best Young Player.

This soccer stuff may be going alright, but Cubarsí has a back-up plan: “If one day football doesn’t go so well, carpentry will always be there, that’s clear.”

2026 World Cup Fair Play Trophy

The Oranje are a frightful foe. | Jose Hernandez/Anadolu/Getty Images

This is the one everyone actually wants. Remarkably, this prize handed out to the team which made it past the first round with the best disciplinary record is older than every other individual accolade. Peru was the first team to get the diploma after avoiding a single card in 1970.

This year, the prize went to the Netherlands, who collected just three yellow cards. Unfortunately, they only won two games and got knocked out in the round of 32.

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